Highlights: England 8-0 Norway - Watch All The Goals As UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Hosts Run Riot

UEFA Women's Euro 2022 hosts England produced the best performance of the tournament so far to thrash 2013 finalists Norway 8-0 in Brighton on Monday.

Beth Mead netted a hat-trick and Ellen White scored twice to thrill an energetic crowd at the AMEX Stadium.

England were expected to face a tough test against a talented and experienced Norway side that included 2018 Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg.

But the Lionesses were six goals ahead by half time.

Beth Mead (left) and Ellen White pictured celebrating together during England's big win over Norway IMAGO/PA Images/Gareth Fuller

Georgia Stanway opened the scoring with a penalty kick after White had been fouled.

Lauren Hemp then made it 2-0 with a goal that was awarded following a VAR review after originally being called offside.

Mead then scored twice before the interval, as did White, who led England's attack terrifically with some superb pressing and hold-up play.

Norway improved in the second half but England continued to pile on the pressure.

White was given a rest and her replacement, Alessia Russo, came off the bench to make it 7-0.

Mead then completed her hat-trick by gobbling up a rebound after a shot from Keira Walsh had been spilled by the keeper.

England are now guaranteed a place in the quarter-finals, despite having one last group match to play - against Northern Ireland in Southampton on Friday.

As winners of Group A, they will return to Brighton's AMEX Stadium in the quarter-finals on July 20 to play the runner-up from Group B, which is made up of Germany, Spain, Finland and Denmark.