UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Fixtures: Full List Of All 31 Matches
With the men's 2022 FIFA World Cup not starting until November, Women's soccer will take center stage this summer.
UEFA Women's Euro 2022 is taking place in England and the 31-game tournament will begin on Wednesday, July 6.
Hosts England will start the party against Austria at Manchester United's 74,140-capacity Old Trafford.
Women's Euro 2022 will then conclude 25 days later with the final at London's 90,000-seater Wembley Stadium.
Host Stadiums
Ten stadiums will hosts games, across nine cities.
London is the only city to have two host stadiums - Wembley and the Brentford Community Stadium.
The other venues include Southampton's St Mary's Stadium, Sheffield United's Bramall Lane, Brighton's AMEX Stadium, the New York Stadium in Rotherham and the Leigh Sports Village.
Meanwhile, Stadium MK in Milton Keynes will host four games - one more than Manchester City's 7,000-capacity Academy Stadium.
UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Fixtures
All kick-off times listed are UK time (BST)
Group A
England vs Austria - Old Trafford, July 6 at 8pm
Norway vs Northern Ireland - St Mary's Stadium, July 7 at 8pm
Austria vs Northern Ireland - St Mary's Stadium, July 11 at 5pm
England vs Norway - AMEX Stadium, July 11 at 8pm
Northern Ireland vs England - St Mary's Stadium, July 15 at 8pm
Austria vs Norway - AMEX Stadium, July 15 at 8pm
Group B
Spain vs Finland - Stadium MK, July 8 at 5pm
Germany vs Denmark - Brentford Community Stadium, July 8 at 8pm
Denmark vs Finland - Stadium MK, July 12 at 5pm
Germany vs Spain - Brentford Community Stadium, July 12 at 8pm
Finland vs Germany - Stadium MK, July 16 at 8pm
Denmark vs Spain - Brentford Community Stadium, July 16 at 8pm
Group C
Portugal vs Switzerland - Leigh Sports Village, July 9 at 5pm
Holland vs Sweden - Bramall Lane, July 9 at 8pm
Sweden vs Switzerland - Bramall Lane, July 13 at 5pm
Holland vs Portugal - Leigh Sports Village, July 13 at 8pm
Switzerland vs Holland - Bramall Lane, July 17 at 5pm
Sweden vs Portugal - Leigh Sports Village, July 17 at 5pm
Group D
Belgium vs Iceland - Academy Stadium, July 10 at 5pm
France vs Italy - New York Stadium, July 10 at 8pm
Italy vs Iceland - Academy Stadium, July 14 at 5pm
France vs Belgium - New York Stadium, July 14 at 8pm
Iceland vs France - New York Stadium, July 18 at 8pm
Italy vs Belgium - Academy Stadium, July 18 at 8pm
Quarter-Finals
A1 vs B2 - AMEX Stadium, July 20 at 8pm
B1 vs A2 - Brentford Community Stadium, July 21 at 8pm
C1 vs D2 - Leigh Sports Village, July 22 at 8pm
D1 vs C2 - New York Stadium, July 23 at 8pm
Semi-Finals
C1/D2 vs A1/B2 - Bramall Lane, July 26 at 8pm
D1/C2 vs B1/A2 - Stadium MK, July 27 at 8pm
Final
C1/D2/A1/B2 vs D1/C2/B1/A2 - Wembley, July 31 at 5pm
Where To Watch Women's Euro 2022
UK
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action live via the BBC.
USA
Matches will be shown with Spanish coverage on Univision and TUDN. English commentary will be provided by ESPN.
Australia
Optus Sport have broadcast rights for UEFA Women's Euro 2022 in Australia.