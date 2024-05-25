UFL 2024 Season Week 9 Game Preview: Michigan Panthers at Houston Roughnecks
One of the most surprising teams of the UFL season continues to power forward as the 6-2 Michigan Panthers take on USFL Conference rivals 1-7 Houston Roughnecks.
The Panthers are coming off a 24-18 win over the Memphis Showboats in Week 8 with the storyline once again being the success of the two-quarterback system between Bryce Perkins and Brian Lewerke. Running back Matthew Colburn continued his hot streak, rushing for 93 yards and two scores and leaving him third in the UFL in rushing yards with 387. The defense deserves a tip of the cap, allowing just 239 total yards with 40 of it on the ground in the win.
Despite the Roughnecks losing to the Birmingham Stallions 35-28 last week, the offense showed rare signs of life, scoring a season-high 28 points and picking up 311 total yards thanks to a boost by athletic quarterback Nolan Henderson. Houston’s defense continues to struggle as Stallions quarterback Adrian Martinez had a field day scoring five touchdowns.
Preview
Game Information
Line: Panthers -4, O/U 40
Date/Location: Sunday, May 26, 2024, at Rice Stadium in Houston, Texas
Kickoff Time: 2:30 pm EST
Weather Forecast: Sunny, 96 degrees
TV/Streaming: Fox, Fox Sports App, Fox Sports on SiriusXM
Injury Report/Inactives
Michigan is going to be without its leading pass catcher and one of the best receivers in the UFL with Marcus Simms listed as inactive for the game. Safety Corrion Ballard will also be inactive as he deals with a right hamstring issue.
Houston quarterback Jarrett Guarantano reinjured his wrist, which leaves him in an emergency quarterback situation for the game. The other name worth noting for the Roughnecks is cornerback Jai Nunn-Liddell, who is dealing with multiple injuries.
Roster Lineup Updates
The Panthers will have Danny Etling back after he missed the past two games to injury. Bryce Perkins is listed as the backup, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if Michigan sticks with rotating quarterbacks every other drive. Simms’ absence will leave the door open for Devin Ross to pick up more playing time as he eases back into the lineup after recovering from an injury. Michigan gets Kai Nacua back in the starting lineup at safety after missing one game.
Reid Sinnett is listed as the starting quarterback, but Henderson’s performance last week will give him more playing time this week for Houston. The Roughnecks will be sticking with pretty much the same lineup as last week.
Keys to Victory
Colburn has been a workhorse since Michigan lost Wes Hills for the season. The running attack needs to continue to be the identity of the Panthers’ offense. Michigan’s defense has been formidable without Frank Ginda in the lineup and will need to lean on their playmaking safety Nacua to help keep the performance high.
The Roughnecks were able to establish a running game with T.J. Pledger IV and Mark Thompson, which has been a rare sight this season. Henderson’s playmaking ability at quarterback helped with the rushing attack so he will see more playing time and more creatively designed plays for him. Houston’s defense will lean on the front seven to stop not only Colburn, but Etling and Perkins’ running abilities at quarterback.
Prediction
It doesn’t seem very likely that the Panthers will be hosting a playoff game with the Stallions running the UFL. This game is about asserting their dominance to a Houston team that is not on their level. Last week did show that the Roughnecks are competitive, but Michigan’s ability to run the ball and control the clock with minimum turnovers makes them the more attractive team to win this game.
Michigan Panthers 31, Houston Roughnecks 17
