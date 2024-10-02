10 Best AEW Dynamite Matches Of All Time
The October 2, 2024 edition of AEW Dynamite will be the show's five-year anniversary. In the history of the program, fans have seen some of the most spectacular and engaging bouts in the company. From dream matches to heated rivalries, Dynamite has been the centerpiece of remarkable encounters that have captured the attention and imagination of fans everywhere. Here are the 10 best AEW Dynamite matches ever.
10. Santana & Ortiz vs. Best Friends (Parking Lot Fight) - AEW Dynamite 9/16/2020
The pandemic era of AEW featured many matches that were terrific, but none of the unbridled energy of the Parking Lot Fight from the September 16, 2020 AEW Dynamite. Santana & Ortiz were bad boy brawlers from New York City, while the Best Friends were the popular duo who fought for what's right. Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta took things to Proud N Powerful's level in this blood covered fight through the parking lot at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The match is littered with several memorable moments from Trent being powerbombed on a windshield to his mom Sue showing up at the end to close the show. This showed the creativity possible in a pandemic setting.
9. Death Triangle vs. The Elite (Match 7 Escalera De La Muerte) - AEW Dynamite 1/11/2023
Death Triangle and The Elite's best-of-seven series over the AEW World Trios Championships delivered some of the wildest brawls and superb in-ring contests seen from any multi-man division. To culminate their series, Match 7 took place at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles, California in a Escalera De La Muerte Ladder Match on the January 11, 2023 AEW Dynamite. The insanity that proceeded was unreal and gave their seven match series the appropriate ending that it needed. The Elite came out on top, but everyone involved should be proud of what they accomplished on that night and throughout the series to elevate the AEW World Trios Titles in a major way.
8. Cody Rhodes vs. Mr. Brodie Lee (Dog Collar Match) - AEW Dynamite 10/7/2020
Mr. Brodie Lee was elevated to a top spot in AEW by defeating Cody Rhodes in a sub-five minute contest to win the TNT Championship. Months later, their rematch took place with a Dog Collar stipulation. The off-the-charts intensity of this October 7, 2020 AEW Dynamite bout brought back the old school feel of the match type that made it among the most dangerous. With Dog Collar expert Greg Valentine in attendance, Cody and Brodie poured their blood inside the ring in an unforgettable affair. This sadly proved to be Brodie Lee's final professional wrestling match before passing away in December 2020.
7. Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Blood & Guts) - AEW Dynamite Blood & Guts 2022
The Blood & Guts stipulation is a variant of the War Games Match that was popularized by Dusty Rhodes in WCW decades earlier, but added its own flair of violence. The first iteration took place during the pandemic in front of a few fans in Daily's Place in Jacksonville, but the second one took place in front of a packed house in Detroit, Michigan. This added an electrifying atmosphere for one of the most violent, bloody and brutal matches in AEW history. Jericho Appreciation Society and Blackpool Combat Club put on a non-stop intense war of attrition. From Angelo Parker hanging upside down bleeding out of the cell to Sammy Guevara being thrown off the top of the cage by Eddie Kingston, this was unlike anything fans had seen on television.
6. Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara (Ladder Match) - AEW Dynamite Beach Break 2022
Under a lot of curiosity about his future, Cody Rhodes faced Sammy Guevara to determine the Undisputed TNT Champion in a Ladder Match on the January 26, 2022 Beach Break edition of AEW Dynamite. The death defying encounter saw Sammy execute one of the craziest ladder spots in wrestling history as he leapfrogged a ladder to pull off a pitch perfect to Cody on another ladder. Guevara came out with the win to become the undisputed champion in what proved to be Cody's final match in All Elite Wrestling.
5. Kenny Omega vs. PAC (30-Minute Iron Man Match) - AEW Dynamite 2/26/2020
Setting the standard on in-ring greatness in AEW was a tough task, but the series of matches between PAC and Kenny Omega were the first to do the job. The third match of their series in All Elite Wrestling was given the 30-minute Iron Man stipulation and offered fans a phenomenal effort that is considered the first instant classic Dynamite match. For 30 minutes, both men put their bodies on the lineto deliver a fantastic Iron Man match that ended with Omega picking up the win.
4. Kenny Omega vs. Hijo del Vikingo - AEW Dynamite 3/22/2023
The "dream match" moniker is used a lot in professional wrestling. On the March 22, 2023 AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega vs. Hijo del Vikingo was billed as such with some fans questioning why, due to their lack of knowledge on who Vikingo was. However, this night proved to be a star making performance from the luchador as he put on an absolute spectacle of lucha libre and high flying excellence. Omega served to make everything Vikingo could do look even better than usual. This is remembered for some extraordinary spots and sequences that are talked about to this day.
3. Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. vs. Thunder Rosa (Unsanctioned Lights Out Match) - AEW Dynamite St. Patrick's Day Slam 2021
Still regarded as the best women's match in company history, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Thunder Rosa put on an amazing Unsanctioned Lights Out Match at AEW Dynamite: St. Patrick's Day Slam 2021. The bloodshed in this bout was unlike anything North American audiences had ever seen in women's wrestling. Both women became certified stars on this night. It led to the two performers going on to become the next two AEW Women's World Champions and made left a mark on what females could do inside a wrestling ring.
2. Hangman Adam Page vs. Bryan Danielson - AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming 2021
Hangman Adam Page's journey to the AEW World Title culminated at Full Gear 2021 in his win over former tag team partner Kenny Omega. His title reign kicked off with a highly anticipated bout against Bryan Danielson. Fans did not expect this one to go down as the first 60-minute match in company history. For one hour at AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming 2021, Danielson and Page left it all in the ring in a riveting battle over the top prize in All Elite Wrestling. This set the stage for one of the best series in company history between these two men, with all four of their bouts taking place on AEW Dynamite.
1. Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson - AEW Dynamite Grand Slam 2021
When it comes to big time dream matches on pro wrestling television, this encounter will be the one many fans bring up for years to come. In front of the biggest audience in AEW history up to that point, 20,000-plus fans were in attendance at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York to witness Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson. The fans were on their feet going crazy from the moment the bell rang, chanting, "this is awesome." In Danielson's first match in All Elite Wrestling following his debut at All Out, two of the best wrestlers of all time did battle in an outstanding 30-minute bout that had every fan on the edge of their seat. The time limit draw finish did not take away from this one delivering on every level and gave the fans a memory they will never forget.