AEW Dynamite, Rampage, & Collision: News, Schedule, How To Watch & More
AEW Dynamite
Dynamite is the flagship show for All Elite Wrestling, introduced in October 2019. The program has been the stage for some of the most spectacular matches and memorable moments in the company's history over the course of its run so far.
AEW Rampage
Rampage is second show introduced for the promotion, debuting in August 2021. From CM Punk's return to pro wrestling to iconic matches, the weekly one-hour TV show further helped All Elite Wrestling to expand as a promotion.
AEW Collision
Collision is the third weekly TV show for All Elite Wrestling, which was introduced in June 2023. The program has highlighted different stars for the vast roster of talent for the company. With the introduction of the show, AEW established themselves with five hours of weekly programming every week.
What Time Does AEW Dynamite, Rampage & Collision Start?
AEW Dynamite: Wednesday at 8pm EST (7pm CST).
AEW Rampage: Friday at 10pm EST (9pm CST).
AEW Collision: Saturday at 8pm EST (7pm CST).
AEW Dynamite, Rampage & Collision Schedule 2024
Date
Venue
City
Sep 25, 2024 (Grand Slam)
Arthur Ashe Stadium
New York, NY
Oct 2, 2024 (5 Year Anniversary)
Petersens Event Center
Pittsburgh, PA
Oct 5, 2024
Huntington Center
Toledo, OH
Oct 8, 2024 (Title Tuesday)
Spokane Arena
Spokane, WA
Oct 16, 2024
SAP Center
San Jose, CA
Oct 17, 2024 (BOTB XII)
Adventist Health Arena
Stockton, CA
Oct 23, 2024
Maverik Center
Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 26, 2024
Alliant Energy Powerhouse
Cedar Rapids, IA
Oct 30, 2024
Wolstein Center
Cleveland, OH
Nov 2, 2024
Liacouras Center
Philadelphia, PA
Nov 6, 2024
SNHU Arena
Manchester, NH
Nov 7, 2024
Amica Mutual Pavilion
Providence, RI
Nov 13, 2024
Total Mortage Arena
Bridgeport, CT
Where To Watch AEW Dynamite, Rampage & Collision
AEW Dynamite
TV: TBS
Streaming: Triller TV, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV
AEW Rampage
TV: TNT
Streaming: Triller TV, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV
AEW Collision
TV: TNT
Streaming: Triller TV, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV
AEW Dynamite, Rampage & Collision News & Results
AEW Dynamite Preview (9/18/24): Match Card, News, How To Watch & TV Channel
AEW Dynamite Preview (9/11/24): Jon Moxley To Appear, Sammy Guevara vs. Ricochet & More
Lumberjack Strap Match Announced For AEW Grand Slam; Sammy Guevara Issues Challenge
AEW Announces Dr. Britt Baker's Return To Action
AEW Dynamite, Rampage & Collision History
AEW Dynamite is the flagship show for All Elite Wrestling, which premiered on October 2, 2019 from Washington, D.C. The program has been the stage for some of the biggest matches and moments in the company's history. From the crowning of the first AEW Women's World Champion, World Tag Team Champions and TBS Champion to iconic encounters like Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson and Thunder Rosa vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., Wednesday nights have never been the same.
Initially, Dynamite went head-to-head with WWE NXT in what many fans dubbed, "The Wednesday Night Wars." However, AEW handily won the overall viewership and demo rating against the NXT brand to the point that WWE moved the show to Tuesdays in 2021 where it remains to this day.
AEW Rampage was introduced on Friday nights, starting on August 13, 2021 from Pittsburgh, PA. The show has been the only one-hour program for All Elite Wrestling for the past three years. The very first episode saw Christian Cage defeat Kenny Omega for the IMPACT World Championship, while the second episode entitled, "The First Dance", featured the pro wrestling return of CM Punk. Despite the hot start, Rampage has regularly taken a backseat to Dynamite since its premiere.
AEW Collision is the third weekly TV show introduced by the promotion on June 17, 2023. The first episode featured the return of CM Punk to All Elite Wrestling after 9 months on the sidelines. The program has been the home for big matches and moments, such as FTR vs. Bullet Club Gold and MJF vs. Kenny Omega.