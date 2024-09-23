Wrestling On FanNation

AEW Dynamite, Rampage, & Collision: News, Schedule, How To Watch & More

AEW

AEW Dynamite

Dynamite is the flagship show for All Elite Wrestling, introduced in October 2019. The program has been the stage for some of the most spectacular matches and memorable moments in the company's history over the course of its run so far.

AEW Rampage

Rampage is second show introduced for the promotion, debuting in August 2021. From CM Punk's return to pro wrestling to iconic matches, the weekly one-hour TV show further helped All Elite Wrestling to expand as a promotion.

AEW Collision

Collision is the third weekly TV show for All Elite Wrestling, which was introduced in June 2023. The program has highlighted different stars for the vast roster of talent for the company. With the introduction of the show, AEW established themselves with five hours of weekly programming every week.

  1. What Time Does AEW Dynamite, Rampage & Collision Start?
  2. AEW Dynamite, Rampage & Collision Schedule 2024
  3. Where To Watch AEW Dynamite, Rampage & Collision
  4. AEW Dynamite, Rampage & Collision News & Results
  5. AEW Dynamite, Rampage & Collision History
  6. Videos

What Time Does AEW Dynamite, Rampage & Collision Start?

AEW Dynamite: Wednesday at 8pm EST (7pm CST).

AEW Rampage: Friday at 10pm EST (9pm CST).

AEW Collision: Saturday at 8pm EST (7pm CST).

AEW Dynamite, Rampage & Collision Schedule 2024

Date

Venue

City

Sep 25, 2024 (Grand Slam)

Arthur Ashe Stadium

New York, NY

Oct 2, 2024 (5 Year Anniversary)

Petersens Event Center

Pittsburgh, PA

Oct 5, 2024

Huntington Center

Toledo, OH

Oct 8, 2024 (Title Tuesday)

Spokane Arena

Spokane, WA

Oct 16, 2024

SAP Center

San Jose, CA

Oct 17, 2024 (BOTB XII)

Adventist Health Arena

Stockton, CA

Oct 23, 2024

Maverik Center

Salt Lake City, UT

Oct 26, 2024

Alliant Energy Powerhouse

Cedar Rapids, IA

Oct 30, 2024

Wolstein Center

Cleveland, OH

Nov 2, 2024

Liacouras Center

Philadelphia, PA

Nov 6, 2024

SNHU Arena

Manchester, NH

Nov 7, 2024

Amica Mutual Pavilion

Providence, RI

Nov 13, 2024

Total Mortage Arena

Bridgeport, CT

Where To Watch AEW Dynamite, Rampage & Collision

AEW Dynamite

TV: TBS

Streaming: Triller TV, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV

AEW Rampage

TV: TNT

Streaming: Triller TV, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV

AEW Collision

TV: TNT

Streaming: Triller TV, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV

AEW Dynamite, Rampage & Collision History

AEW Dynamite is the flagship show for All Elite Wrestling, which premiered on October 2, 2019 from Washington, D.C. The program has been the stage for some of the biggest matches and moments in the company's history. From the crowning of the first AEW Women's World Champion, World Tag Team Champions and TBS Champion to iconic encounters like Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson and Thunder Rosa vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., Wednesday nights have never been the same.

Initially, Dynamite went head-to-head with WWE NXT in what many fans dubbed, "The Wednesday Night Wars." However, AEW handily won the overall viewership and demo rating against the NXT brand to the point that WWE moved the show to Tuesdays in 2021 where it remains to this day.

AEW Rampage was introduced on Friday nights, starting on August 13, 2021 from Pittsburgh, PA. The show has been the only one-hour program for All Elite Wrestling for the past three years. The very first episode saw Christian Cage defeat Kenny Omega for the IMPACT World Championship, while the second episode entitled, "The First Dance", featured the pro wrestling return of CM Punk. Despite the hot start, Rampage has regularly taken a backseat to Dynamite since its premiere.

AEW Collision is the third weekly TV show introduced by the promotion on June 17, 2023. The first episode featured the return of CM Punk to All Elite Wrestling after 9 months on the sidelines. The program has been the home for big matches and moments, such as FTR vs. Bullet Club Gold and MJF vs. Kenny Omega.

