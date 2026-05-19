Adam Copeland Talks About Possible Backstage Roles After Retirement

Adam Copeland (formerly known as Edge in WWE) has a long tenure in professional wrestling, with his last few years taking place within AEW. He officially joined his longtime friend Christian Cage in the promotion back in 2023, capturing the TNT Championship a couple of times.

Now in his early 50s and having a previous injury related retirement behind him, Copeland has been very open about what his retirement might look like.

Finding a role backstage

Adam Copeland & Christian Cage | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

It's extremely common for wrestlers to continue working in the business after retiring from in-ring action. AJ Styles is a recent example, as he finished his career with a match against Gunther at the 2026 Royal Rumble event, and is now taking up the job of scouting talent and mentoring stars in NXT.

Copeland would make an appearance on Westwood One Sports to talk about his and Christian Cage's upcoming shot at becoming tag team champions once more at AEW Double or Nothing. During their chat, the topic of working in AEW post-retirement came up, with Copeland confirming his stance on it.

"That's up to Tony [Khan], and what he may need. I don't know. 'Where would you need me?' and then I think we discuss it at that time and go, 'okay well, yeah that sounds like fun' or ‘I just want to sit on my deck or go jet skiing or kayaking or something.’ I don't know". Adam Copeland, Westwood One Sports

He goes on to talk about how he always wants to be doing something creative, whether it be solely acting or working creatively with AEW and continuing his acting career. Copeland also confirms his love for AEW and says that it wouldn't be hard to keep him around.

Previous wrestlers working backstage in AEW

If Copeland decides to stick around AEW after calling it a wrap, he would be joining a long list of fellow professional wrestlers who have found work creatively within the promotion.

Christopher Daniels is one name that, not too long ago, had his in-ring retirement and does a lot of work behind the scenes as both the VP of Talent Relations and a coach, all while making on-screen appearances with Sky Flight.

Bryan Danielson and Nigel McGuinness both found a spot for themselves behind the commentary desk, with the latter still making occasional appearances in the ring for Ring of Honor primarily.

Bryan Danielson | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

There are plenty of others, such as Sting, Paul Wight, Chris Hero, Jerry Lynn, and many more, who are still working in AEW post-retirement. Copeland would have some great company if this is the route he decides to take.