Latest on The New Day Heading to AEW

Are former WWE Superstars The New Day on their way to AEW?

Earlier this month, it was shockingly revealed that, after WWE requested that Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods restructure the multi-year contracts they signed last year, the former members of The New Day mutually agreed to depart the company instead.

This news sent shock waves through the wrestling industry, as Kingston and Woods are two of the most universally loved and respected talents. It didn't take long after the news broke to hear that multiple people within AEW were pushing to bring the duo in after their 90-day non-competes with WWE expired, which would likely occur in early August.

We now have a pretty major update about where things currently stand on AEW's side of things regarding The New Day's future with the company.

The New Day's Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston | Netflix

AEW stars pushing to sign The New Day

Publicly, we've already seen people such as Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland, and even the Young Bucks pushing The New Day to AEW agenda online. However, it's reportedly even more prevalent behind the scenes in the company right now.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, while typically at least one person from AEW would make the case not to bring a former WWE talent into the company, over a dozen sources within AEW want Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to join when they are free and clear to do so.

Sapp would go on to state that several big names within the company have been making an internal push for Tony Khan to sign the duo later this summer.

Despite spending a majority of their careers in WWE, Sapp notes that both Kingston and Woods are universally respected among talent in every company he's spoken to. However, talents in other companies all believe that The New Day will land in AEW.

Every AEW source I've spoken to about Kofi and Austin Creed are pushing for AEW to sign them, including some big names.@FightfulSelect has more pic.twitter.com/7QOVIOrUcD — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) May 12, 2026

The New Day could make a huge splash at AEW All In: London

With this year's All In event scheduled to take place at the end of August, this gives Tony Khan a perfect time frame to bring Kofi and Austin Creed into the company and set them up for a dream match at the company's biggest show of the year.

Earlier this year, fans were already fantasy booking a TLC match at the event between FTR, the Young Bucks, and Adam Copeland and Christian Cage. But with both the Motor City Machine Guns and The New Day becoming free to join the company well ahead of that event, fans are already hoping for one of the most epic dream matches in tag team wrestling history.

While nothing is ever official until pen is put to paper, there's a great chance that the arrivals of The New Day and the Motor City Machine Guns could take the AEW tag team division to an even higher level, firmly establishing the company as the ultimate destination for tag team wrestling.