AEW Has Expressed Interest in Working With WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

One of the biggest names in WWE history is hitting the market in the coming weeks, and AEW could be in pursuit of his services.

WWE legend and Hall of Famer Mick Foley has worked for nearly every major company in wrestling across the globe, but he has not yet stepped foot inside an AEW ring. As he's set to let his WWE Legends deal expire next month, sources indicate to The Takedown on SI that there is a chance he could be AEW-bound.

Multiple sources tell The Takedown that AEW has expressed "real" interest in working with Foley this year, though the capacity of which is not known. It was also not certain whether or not the organization would be interested in signing the 60-year-old, or if it would simply be an appearance.

AEW is currently building towards Double or Nothing, which will be held in Flushing, N.Y., about an hour from where Foley grew up on Long Island. Another Long Island product, MJF, will be in the main event, putting his hair on the line against Darby Allin in a match for the AEW World Championship.

One source indicated that while they did not have any direct knowledge of Foley coming in for the show at this time, they would not be surprised if there was a push to use him on it if a deal could get done. The extent of any conversation between the parties beyond initial inquiry is also unknown.

Foley's WWE departure

Mick Foley could be AEW-bound. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Though not directly under WWE contract the last few years, Foley has been under a WWE Legends deal. The WWE Hall of Famer has been outspoken about President Donald Trump in the past, and openly criticized WWE and TKO's dealings with the current administration following Trump's comments about the death of actor Rob Reiner.

In doing so, he said he planned to let his WWE Legends deal expire this June. WWE Legends contracts do not prevent talent from working for other companies directly, but they do have some restrictions on royalties, merchandising, likeness use, and other intellectual property-related matters.

Foley hasn't wrestled since 2012, but he has been making appearances for the company since leaving TNA in 2011. He would become the Monday Night Raw general manager in 2016, holding the position until March of the following year. His last on-camera appearance for WWE came in 2023, when he announced the qualifier candidates for the Iron Survivor Challenge match at that year's NXT Deadline.

He also recently appeared in The Sandman's retirement match in GCW during WrestleMania week in Las Vegas.