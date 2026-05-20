AEW and Minnesota Twins Announce First Ever Brawl in the Ballpark
All Elite Wrestling and the Minnesota Twins are partnering up for a first ever event later this summer.
Brawl in the Ballpark will take place on Friday, July 10 at Target Field, and will feature stars from both AEW and Ring of Honor. The event will begin shortly after the Twins home game against the
Los Angeles Angels and last for roughly 75 minutes.
“We are thrilled for AEW to team with the Minnesota Twins for Brawl in the Ballpark on Friday, July 10 at Target Field,” AEW President Tony Khan said in a statement. “The event will mark another unforgettable night of All Elite Wrestling action in an incredible location, and we look forward to showcasing AEW to all Minnesota Twins fans.”
Darius and Dante Martin were on hand Tuesday night at Target Field to officially announce Brawl in the Ballpark, which will take place in a specially constructed wrestling ring located inside the Gate 34 area. Admission to the show is free to anyone who purchases a ticket to that night's game between the Twins and Angels.
“We’re excited to partner with AEW to bring a one-of-a-kind night to Target Field on July 10,” said Twins Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Sean Moore said in the joint statement with AEW. “This collaboration is part of our ongoing efforts to create memorable, fan-first experiences that give people even more reasons to enjoy a visit to our ballpark.”
Limited special ticket packages — including an exclusive Twins/AEW Lucha mask hat and VIP ringside access — are available on the Minnesota Twins website.
AEW Brawl in the Ballpark Ticket information:
July 10 will also feature the Twins’ pregame Happy Hour with $2 beers, hot dogs and snacks available from 5:00 to 7:10 p.m. CT. Here’s how fans can get access to the Twins vs. Angels game and the AEW Brawl in the Ballpark:
- Game Ticket: Any ticket to the July 10 Twins-Angels game includes free admission to Brawl in the Ballpark.
- Brawl in the Ballpark Theme Night Package: Includes game ticket plus exclusive, co-branded Twins/AEW Lucha mask hat.
- Brawl in the Ballpark VIP Package: Includes game ticket, Lucha mask hat and VIP, ringside access.
- Brawl in the Ballpark Truly on Deck Package: Includes a reserved seat at the Truly On Deck outdoor patio for both the game and theBrawl — with a great aerial view of the ring — plus the Twins/AEW Lucha mask hat AND $30 in loaded food and beverage value.
The final edition of AEW Dynamite before this weekend's Double or Nothing pay-per-view will take place Wednesday night at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine.
For more information on the show, check back Wednesday morning for The Takedown on SI's AEW Dynamite preview.
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com