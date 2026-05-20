AEW and Minnesota Twins Announce First Ever Brawl in the Ballpark

All Elite Wrestling and the Minnesota Twins are partnering up for a first ever event later this summer.

Brawl in the Ballpark will take place on Friday, July 10 at Target Field, and will feature stars from both AEW and Ring of Honor. The event will begin shortly after the Twins home game against the

Los Angeles Angels and last for roughly 75 minutes.

“We are thrilled for AEW to team with the Minnesota Twins for Brawl in the Ballpark on Friday, July 10 at Target Field,” AEW President Tony Khan said in a statement. “The event will mark another unforgettable night of All Elite Wrestling action in an incredible location, and we look forward to showcasing AEW to all Minnesota Twins fans.”

We want to see more of this @AEW action at Brawl in the Ballpark on July 10 with All Elite Wrestling!



Get your tickets now: https://t.co/3qO0IjyNOC pic.twitter.com/QS3FOEP9Nm — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) May 20, 2026

Darius and Dante Martin were on hand Tuesday night at Target Field to officially announce Brawl in the Ballpark, which will take place in a specially constructed wrestling ring located inside the Gate 34 area. Admission to the show is free to anyone who purchases a ticket to that night's game between the Twins and Angels.

“We’re excited to partner with AEW to bring a one-of-a-kind night to Target Field on July 10,” said Twins Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Sean Moore said in the joint statement with AEW. “This collaboration is part of our ongoing efforts to create memorable, fan-first experiences that give people even more reasons to enjoy a visit to our ballpark.”

Limited special ticket packages — including an exclusive Twins/AEW Lucha mask hat and VIP ringside access — are available on the Minnesota Twins website.

AEW Brawl in the Ballpark Ticket information:

Thekla and Jamie Hayter | All Elite Wrestling

July 10 will also feature the Twins’ pregame Happy Hour with $2 beers, hot dogs and snacks available from 5:00 to 7:10 p.m. CT. Here’s how fans can get access to the Twins vs. Angels game and the AEW Brawl in the Ballpark:

Game Ticket: Any ticket to the July 10 Twins-Angels game includes free admission to Brawl in the Ballpark.

Brawl in the Ballpark Theme Night Package: Includes game ticket plus exclusive, co-branded Twins/AEW Lucha mask hat.

Brawl in the Ballpark VIP Package: Includes game ticket, Lucha mask hat and VIP, ringside access.

Brawl in the Ballpark Truly on Deck Package: Includes a reserved seat at the Truly On Deck outdoor patio for both the game and theBrawl — with a great aerial view of the ring — plus the Twins/AEW Lucha mask hat AND $30 in loaded food and beverage value.

The final edition of AEW Dynamite before this weekend's Double or Nothing pay-per-view will take place Wednesday night at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine.

For more information on the show, check back Wednesday morning for The Takedown on SI's AEW Dynamite preview.