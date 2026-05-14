'Big' AEW Contract Reportedly Expiring Soon

A big AEW star may be hitting the free agent market in the near future, and we mean big in the literal sense.

He's seven feet tall, 276 pounds, and his All Elite Wrestling contract is reportedly about to expire. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select broke the news ahead of Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite that Big Bill, real name William Morrissey, is quickly approaching his contract expiration date.

"Sources that Fightful Select spoke with in April were of the belief that as things stood at that point, Bill's AEW deal was set to expire at the end of May or start of June. We haven't learned if he's re-signed since then, but he hasn't been on ROH or AEW TV since we learned of it."

Big Bill has been absent from AEW programming since February

Big Bill last wrestled for an episode of ROH back on April 6. He and Bryan Keith defeated Nick Halen & Vin Parker in a very quick tag team match. His last appearance on AEW programming was in February, when Eddie Kingston, Ortiz & The Rascalz defeated Big Bill, Bryan Keith & Grizzled Young Veterans in an 8-Man Parking Lot Brawl on AEW Collision.

Bill recently celebrated his four-year anniversary in All Elite Wrestling. He showed up as a surprise opponent for Wardlow in May 2022 and has had varying success throughout his tenure with the company.

He captured the only major championship of his professional wrestling career in the fall of 2023, when he won the AEW Men's World Tag Team Championship with the man formerly known as Ricky Starks. After dropping the titles to Sting and Darby Allin, Bill and Starks would only wrestle one more time together before Ricky was taken off AEW television for undisclosed reasons.

Big Bill and Bryan Keith | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

It was roughly a month later when Big Bill aligned himself with Chris Jericho as a member of the Learning Tree. Bill and Bryan Keith would help their mentor capture the ROH World Championship, but never really achieved their own success as a team. The Learning Tree disbanded in April 2025 when Jericho went on his year-long hiatus, leaving Bill and Keith to fend for themselves.

Sean Ross Sapp did not mention the level of attention that Big Bill would command on the open market. It's been eight years since Bill, then wrestling as Big Cass, departed WWE. There were rumors that the company was interested in a reunion prior to him signing with AEW.

Big Bill's former tag team partner, now known as Ricky Saints, was recently signed to the SmackDown roster. Perhaps a reunion could soon be in the works. We'll keep you posted on Big Bill's status with AEW as more information comes to light.