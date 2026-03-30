Twins vs. Royals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, March 30

Monday’s Major League Baseball action begins with an afternoon battle between the Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals, two AL Central teams that went 1-2 in their opening series of the season.

The Twins dropped Sunday’s series finale against Baltimore by a score of 8-6, while the Royals picked up their first win of the season on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves behind 6.1 innings of scoreless ball from Seth Lugo.

Now, Kansas City turns to lefty Kris Bubic for his first start of the 2026 season after he was named an All-Star in 2025. Bubic finished the 2025 campaign with an 8-7 record, but he posted an impressive 2.55 ERA, 2.89 FIP and 1.18 WHIP.

He’ll take on Twins righty Simeon Woods Richardson, who appeared in 23 games in the 2025 season and finished with a 4.04 ERA.

Both of these squads are looking to rebound and make the playoffs after coming up short last season, but who has the edge in Monday’s series opener?

Let’s dive into the odds, a prop bet and my prediction for this divisional battle.

Twins vs. Royals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Twins +1.5 (-143)

Royals -1.5 (+119)

Moneyline

Twins: +135

Royals: -163

Total

9.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Twins vs. Royals Probable Pitchers

Minnesota: Simeon Woods Richardson (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Kansas City: Kris Bubic (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Twins vs. Royals How to Watch

Date: Monday, March 30

Time: 4:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

How to Watch (TV): MNMT, Royals.TV, ESPN Unlimited

Twins record: 1-2

Royals record: 1-2

Twins vs. Royals Best MLB Prop Bet

Twins Best MLB Prop Bet

Byron Buxton OVER 1.5 Total Bases (-107)

Twins star Byron Buxton is off to a fast start in the 2026 season, going 4-for-12 with two runs scored in the three-game set with Atlanta over the weekend.

On Monday, he takes on a familiar face in Bubic, a starter that he has dominated so far in his MLB career. In 10 career at bats against Bubic, Buxton is 5-for-10 with a pair of doubles and a run batted in.

He’s already picked up a double and a triple so far in the 2026 season, so I wouldn’t be shocked to see Buxton pick up two bases on Monday. There’s a chance this could be a multi-hit game for the Twins star, and he’s been much better against lefties in his career, posting a .260 batting average and an .816 OPS.

Twins vs. Royals Prediction and Pick

So far this season, the Royals have combined for six, eight and five runs, scoring six total runs in their first three games of the season.

This is a concerning trend for Kansas City already, as the team was one of the worst offenses in baseball last season and is 28th in OPS early on in the 2026 campaign.

The Twins (19th in OPS) combined for 14 runs on Sunday, but they had three and five runs in their first two games against Baltimore.

So, I wouldn’t be shocked to see this game fall short of 10 runs on Monday afternoon. Bubic had a great season in 2025, and he shut down the Twins in his lone start against them, allowing just two hits and one run across seven frames.

Meanwhile, Woods Richardson only had five appearances all season where he allowed more than three runs.

I don’t trust either offense yet this season, so I think this total is a touch too high on Monday.

Pick: UNDER 9.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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