AEW Announces May 9th Show in Florida

All Elite Wrestling has a busy schedule ahead, with Dynasty taking place on the 12th and two major events scheduled for next month. Shortly before AEW Double or Nothing on May 24th in New York, the company is airing a special event titled AEW Fairway to Hell.

The event will be held at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on Saturday, May 9th. The description for the event on AEW's website states that it is a "first-of-its-kind event that will bridge the worlds of pro wrestling and golf together."

No matches have been confirmed for the show as of yet, but the promotional graphic shows AEW Women's World Champion Thekla, AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley, Tommaso Ciampa, Harley Cameron, and Ricochet. It will be interesting to see if both of the aforementioned champions still have their titles after Dynasty this Sunday.

Thekla making her entrance as AEW Women's World Champion | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

AEW states that tickets will go on sale this Monday, April 13th, at 10 a.m. ET with additional information for the event being announced in the near future.

Other wrestling events held on May 9th

AEW's Fairway to Hell won't be the only major wrestling event held on May 9th. It won't even be the only show held in Florida that same day, as WWE's first PLE post-WrestleMania 42, Backlash, is being held in Tampa, Florida.

There is still a bit of road left to travel heading into WrestleMania 42, so plans for the following PLE, which will be Backlash, have not been revealed just yet, but it can be expected that both companies will attempt to outshine the other with rival events.

Of course, Fairway to Hell vs. Backlash isn't the first, and won't be the last time, that WWE and AEW have gone head-to-head with special events.

Swerve Strickland at AEW Full Gear 2025 | All Elite Wrestling

2025 saw plenty of times it happened, with events like AAA Alianzas being held on November 22nd, the same day as AEW Full Gear. Before that, there were multiple other shows held in AAA, NXT, and WWE that took place on the same day as AEW events, some even competing in similar time slots.

Unless plans change in the near future, the upcoming schedules for both promotions don't appear to have much direct overlap. Time will tell, however, as shows like Fairway to Hell can be announced at any moment and see the two rivals clash additional times throughout the year.