Predictions for AEW Double or Nothing: Will MJF Win the World Title or Lose His Hair?

Is MJF really in danger of losing his hair?

We'll find out by the end of this holiday weekend as the most expensive part of his dome is on the line at AEW Double or Nothing against Darby Allin. Max is taking a major risk is order to win back the AEW Men's World Title, but will it pay off?

Will anyone be able to knock off the white hot Thekla in a massive 4-Way Match for the AEW Women's World Champion? Is tonight finally the night for Cage and Cope and which stars will move on to the semifinal of the Owen Hart Tournament?

You've got questions, and we hopefully will provide some answers. Rick Ucchino, Zack Heydorn and Blake Lovell are back to break down the entire main show card for AEW Double or Nothing, and for the first time, all three members of our panel are in complete agreeance for an All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view.

Check out our predictions video above and please consider subscribing to The Takedown on SI YouTube channel for all of our talk shows and exclusive interviews, including our recent conversation with MJF.

Kazuchika Okada vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW International Championship

Kazuchika Okada vs. Konosuke Takeshita | AEW

This match-up for the AEW International Championship has been a long time coming. The Rainmaker has held the gold since All In: Texas last July and the time has come for a change. Okada got the better of Takeshita in the Continental Classic by utilizing a screwdriver. We like the opposite to happen here, with Takeshita throwing sportsmanship aside to best his bitter rival. And maybe flip him the bird in the process.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: AND NEW!... Konosuke Takeshita

Zack Heydorn: AND NEW!... Konosuke Takeshita

Blake Lovell: AND NEW!... Konosuke Takeshita

Women's Owen Hart Quarterfinal: Mina Shirakawa vs. ROH Women's World Champion Athena

Mina Shirakawa vs. Athena | AEW

With both "Timeless" Toni Storm and Willow Nightingale out injured, and Mercedes Moné still on her hiatus from the company, it seems like now or never for Athena to be featured on AEW as the dominant force that she's been in ROH for over 1200 days and counting. The Fallen Goddess has to be considered a heavy favorite to win this tournament, as the bracket stands now. At the very least, she's heading to the finals at Forbidden Door.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Athena

Zack Heydorn: Athena

Blake Lovell: Athena

Men's Owen Hart Quarterfinal: Will Ospreay vs. Samoa Joe

Will Ospreay vs. Samoa Joe | AEW

This match-up is a coin flip on paper, but given what's at stake, there's zero chance that Will Ospreay falls in the opening round of the Men's Owen Hart Tournament. The story of Ospreay joining forces with The Death Riders should culminate with their specialized training having helped him win the AEW Men's World Championship at All In London. In order to get there, he has to get past Samoa Joe in the first round. This should be a lot of fun, but the result will never be in doubt.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Will Ospreay

Zack Heydorn: Will Ospreay

Blake Lovell: Will Ospreay

Men's Owen Hart Quarterfinal: Swerve Strickland vs. Bandido

Swerve Strickland vs. Bandido | AEW

Circle this one as our sleeper match of the night contender. Despite being the ROH Men's World Champion, Bandido might be the most underrated performer in All Elite Wrestling. A victory over Swerve in the opening round of the Owen Hart Cup would certainly open a few more eyes to how good he really is, but we don't think he gets it. A Swerve Strickland versus Will Ospreay final seemed destined from the moment the bracket was released.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Swerve Strickland

Zack Heydorn: Swerve Strickland

Blake Lovell: Swerve Strickland

FTR vs. Cage & Cope for the AEW Men's World Tag Team Championship

FTR vs. Cage & Cope | AEW

A world where Cage and Cope both overcame career-ending injuries, left WWE, reunited after a lengthy blood-feud and never won the AEW Men's World Tag Team Championship is a world we don't want to live in. This is a moment that is too special to pass up, and we all like Cage and Cope to survive this one and win tag team gold together for the first time in 25 years. Having them split up with teams like New Day and MCMG (potentially) coming in, just doesn't make any sense.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: AND NEW!... Cage and Cope

Zack Heydorn: AND NEW!... Cage and Cope

Blake Lovell: AND NEW!... Cage and Cope

Jon Moxley vs. Kyle O'Really in a No Time Limit Match for the Continental Championship

Jon Moxley vs. Kyle O'Reilly | AEW

Having Kyle O'Reilly act as Jon Moxley's Achilles heel is really nice tip of the cap to him, but with the Continental Championship time limit suspended for this one, Mox will almost certainly find a way to finally get over the hump. He'll win the match (most likely past the 20-minute mark), teach his new pupil Will Ospreay a lesson in the process, and walk into Summer Blockbuster in his hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio with the Continental Title still in his possession.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Jon Moxley

Zack Heydorn: Jon Moxley

Blake Lovell: Jon Moxley

Team Jericho vs. Team Ricochet in Stadium Stampede

Stadium Stampede | AEW

You want a prediction? How about insanity? That's pretty much the only guarantee we'll make about this one. With so many guys being involved in Stadium Stampede this year, it's going to be very difficult for any one person to really stand out. This story started with Jericho and Ricochet, however, and that's where we'll turn for a conclusion. The all-star team that Jericho has assembled will help him finally get one over on The Trendsetter.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Team Jericho

Zack Heydorn: Team Jericho

Blake Lovell: Team Jericho

Thekla vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Kris Statlander vs. Jamie Hayter for the AEW Women's World Championship

Thekla vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Kris Statlander vs. Jamie Hayter | AEW

Thekla finding her way out of New York City with the AEW Women's World Championship still around her waist is far from a foregone conclusion, but she's on too much of a heater right now for us to see anyone else getting their hand raised Sunday night. Shida and Statlander may take each other out of contention, which will leave Hayter to deal with Triangle of Madness on her own. With Thekla standing tall over three former champions, look out for a potential CEO sighting after this one.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Thekla

Zack Heydorn: Thekla

Blake Lovell: Thekla

Darby Allin vs. MJF in a Title vs. Hair Match for the AEW Men's World Championship

Darby Allin vs. MJF | AEW

Darby Allin is the human embodiment of a match after it's been struck. He's burning fast, but the flame is due to be extinguished at any moment. Darby's reign as the AEW Men's World Championship was clearly meant to be booked as a good time, but not a long time. We know a great number of people want to see MJF get his head shaved, but we just don't see it happening. Unless he's booked a film role that requires him to be bald, he's walking out of Double or Nothing as a three-time champion.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: AND NEW!... MJF

Zack Heydorn: AND NEW!... MJF

Blake Lovell: AND NEW!... MJF