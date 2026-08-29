AEW Collision Preview (8/29/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

AEW All In London is merely one day away and the final stop before Wembley Stadium is AEW Collision in Glasgow, Scotland.

Earlier this week, it was announced the AEW World Trios Championships would be defended in a Trios Roulette Royale on the All In London Buy In. Before that, champions "Hangman" Adam Page and Brodido will have to team up with one of the teams they'll be battling tomorrow, the Bang Bang Gang, to take on The Demand, who will also be participating in the Roulette Royale, and the new ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions, The Lethal Twist.

The Demand and The Lethal Twist have been aligned in recent months and are no strangers to working together. However, "Hangman" Adam Page and Jay White have a longstanding rivalry that predates their time in AEW. Page and White haven't shared a ring since January 2025, before an injury took the Switchblade out of action for over a year.

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Can Hangman and Brodido coexist with the Bang Bang Gang, knowing that they'll be their opponents in less than 24 hours? Will The Demand and The Lethal Twist be able to capitalize on any lingering tension?

The Dogs will also be in action on Collision before participating in tomorrow's Trios Roulette Royale.

The road to All In London continues

2026 Owen Hart Women's Tournament winner Mercedes Moné is laser-focused on taking Willow Nightingale's smile and her AEW Women's World Championship at Wembley Stadium. Moné relentlessly attacked Nightingale's damaged hand on AEW Dynamite and she'll get one more chance before tomorrow's PPV to assert her dominance when she goes one-on-one with Scotland's own Isla Dawn on Collision.

Konosuke Takeshita also has big plans for AEW All In London, but ahead of his attempt to regain the International Championship in a three-way match against former Don Callis Family stablemates Kyle Fletcher and Kazuchika Okada, Takeshita will collide with The Beast Mortos.

Will Takeshita manage to stay focused tonight with his former friend and tag team partner, Kyle Fletcher, on commentary?

Jericho, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, and Komander have all declared themselves as entrants in tomorrow's AEW All In London Men's Casino Gauntlet in hopes of winning a shot at the AEW World Championship. Before that, they'll team up against three other men who have declared for the Casino Gauntlet: Tommaso Ciampa, Mark Davis, and Nick Wayne. Which team will walk away with the win?

Also on Collision

Preceding his Falls Count Anywhere match at All In London versus Darby Allin, we'll hear from TNT Champion Kevin Knight tonight in Glasgow. Last week on Dynamite, Knight laid a trap of explosives that led to Allin being carted out of the arena on a stretcher with the assistance of his friend, Steven Borden. What will be The Jet's final words before what is sure to be one of the most explosive (no pun intended) matches of his career against AEW's resident daredevil?

Harley Cameron will make her return to AEW TV tonight against one-third of the Artist of Stardom Champions, Skye Blue. Will Cameron be successful in her first match since July 11, or will Skye Blue deliver an unsavory, rude awakening?

Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

How to Watch AEW Collision:

Watch: TNT, Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

AEW Collision Time:

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. CST

AEW Collision Location:

Location: OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom

AEW Collision Card (Announced):

"Hangman" Adam Page, Brodido, & Bang Bang Gang vs. The Lethal Twist & The Demand

Mercedes Moné vs. Isla Dawn

Konosuke Takeshita vs. The Beast Mortos

Jericho, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, & Komander vs. Tommaso Ciampa, Mark Davis, & Nick Wayne

Skye Blue vs. Harley Cameron

The Dogs in action

We'll hear from TNT Champion Kevin Knight