Latest on Willow Nightingale Injury, AEW Trios Championship Match at All In London

We are just days away from AEW All In: London going live from Wembley Stadium, but there are still some questions that need to be answered before the night's opening bell rings.

The first surrounds the health of reigning AEW Women's World Champion Willow Nightingale. She's scheduled to face her longtime rival Mercedes Moné this Sunday with the title on the line, but is reportedly heading into the match a bit banged up.

Nightingale has been the victim of several backstage assaults by The CEO in recent weeks, including Wednesday night in Glasgow, Scotland. After that attack on this week's Dynamite, Willow was noticeably favoring her left hand. It's an injury that the Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez says is not a work.

Before #AEW Women’s World Champion @willowwrestles could address the crowd, @MercedesVarnado struck from out of nowhere!



The message before this Sunday was loud and clear!



Watch #AEWDynamite on TBS + HBO Max pic.twitter.com/DMpXsqjgQ4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2026

“Willow’s hand injury is said to be legitimate, but she is expected to be able to work the show this weekend,” Alvarez reported Wednesday night.

While it is good news that Nightingale is still expected to wrestle at All In: London, it will be interesting to see if she needs to take time off after the pay-per-view.

Nightingale missed several weeks of action earlier this year due to a shoulder injury. It required her to drop out of the Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament and relinquish her TBS Championship, but she would return in time to win the AEW Women's World Championship from Thekla at AEW Redemption.

Moné is currently the slight betting favorite to win the women's title at All In: London.

What's the plan for the AEW Trios Championship Match at All In: London?

Brodido and "Hangman" Adam Page | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

The AEW World Trios Championship will be on the line this Sunday, but what exactly that match will look like has yet to be determined.

"Hangman" Adam Page issued a challenge to any team that wanted an opportunity at the titles to meet him and Brodido under the Wembley Arch at dusk at All In: London.

There's been no shortage of teams expressing interest in the days since, with The Demand, Lethal Twist, The Dogs, The Bang Bang Gang, The Conglomeration and The Death Riders all looking for a fight this weekend. The reason a match hasn't officially been announced yet, according to the Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez, is because those plans haven't been finalized as of this writing.

"I can tell you is there's still a lot going on with that match. There's still a lot to be decided, and so that's why they didn't announce anything [on Dynamite], because there's lots still to be determined. I'll just say that."

Swerve Strickland has also expressed a desire to challenge for the AEW World Trios Championship, with many speculating that Kofi and Austin Creed, formerly Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, will soon join All Elite Wrestling and emerge as his partners. We'll keep you posted.