AEW Reveals Major Plans for All In Trios Championship Match, WWE Legends Teased

The AEW World Trios Championship has long been expected to be defended at AEW All In: London this coming weekend, and it turns out, they will be put on the line in a unique match.

"Hangman" Adam Page, Brody King, and Bandido captured the trios titles at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Mexico earlier this month, defeating The Demand. While they have had interactions teased with several teams, there was no clear announced direction for a potential match at All In, even with Page having main -evented the show last year for the AEW World Championship.

Turns out, the trios titles will be on the line in a match AEW has yet to see.

During the AEW All In media call, AEW founder Tony Khan confirmed that Brodido and Page will defend the championship at the pay-per-view in the inaugural "AEW Trios Roulette Royale." Khan mentioned he was inspired by the "$300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale" that aired in December of 2022, and will feature seven trios teams competing for the belts on the AEW All In Buy-In pre-show.

AEW announces the field for the AEW Trios Roulette Royale

Khan announced that the match will feature seven total teams, with Page and Brodido defending against five established challengers and a wild card "Joker" team.

Jay White and the Bang Bang Gang will be in the match. | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

The Bang Bang Gang, The Demand, The Dogs, The Death Riders, and The Conglomeration are all confirmed for the match as challengers. While Khan didn't explicitly state the rules for the match, he noted it would be similar to the aforementioned "$300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale," a match that did not utilize a pinfall finish as the traditional Casino Gauntlet matches do.

"You'll have trios entering until only one trio or the members of one trio remain," Khan said on the call. He also noted that it is likely more about the announced will be announced on the upcoming episode of AEW Collision.

Regarding the wild card team, Khan mentioned how the wrestling landscape has changed significantly since he started planning the All In card, including with free agency. He said he's still working to bring in the wild card team he has in mind, but is confident he will get it done.

Is The New Day on its way to AEW at All In?

The tease from Khan of a "Joker" wild card team, of course, leads way to speculation about a major debut for the company.

During the last month, Swerve Strickland had a run-in with Page and Brodido, where it was teased that he could have a future encounter with them over the trios titles. It has been widely expected that Austin Creed and Kofi, formerly of The New Day in WWE, would be AEW-bound. With Khan noting free agency has changed his build for All In, could this be AEW's mystery trio for the match?

Kofi and Austin Creed are expected to be AEW-bound. | Netflix

It's worth noting the pair posted a video to social media earlier this month, insinuating they were breaking free of "the circus" and were bound for new ventures. The two parted ways with WWE earlier this summer after a Hall of Fame tenure with the company.