AEW Collision Preview (10/24/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

The road to AEW Full Gear is underway, and two of the most decorated tag teams of their generation will continue their quest to be the best on AEW Collision.

FTR and the Motor City Machine Guns will wrestle the second match of their Best-of-Five series in Winston-Salem, NC. Motor City Machine Guns won the first match of the series at the AEW WrestleDream Saturday Tailgate Brawl, and FTR has made it their mission to even the score tonight.

The first team to reach three victories will ultimately win the series. If the Motor City Machine Guns win tonight, Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley will only be one win away from being able to say they definitively defeated one of AEW's most winningest tag teams.

Which team will secure the win in match two?

The road to Full Gear continues

Swerve Strickland has noticeably been in a bad mood since losing the AEW World Trios Championships to his longtime rival, "Hangman" Adam Page, and Brodido at AEW WrestleDream. Strickland proposed a rematch for AEW Full Gear, with himself and The New Level taking on Hangman and Brodido in a Texas Death Match for the titles, but Hangman rejected the offer.

The former AEW world champion, Strickland, will try to send his rivals a message tonight when he takes on The Rascalz' Myron Reed one-on-one, who is hoping to make a statement of his own.

All Elite Wrestling

Before they challenge the Brawling Birds for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships at Full Gear, Harley Cameron and Kris Statlander, a.k.a. Wrathlander, will try their luck against the former tag champions, Divine Dominion. Divine Dominion was involved in the backstage attack on AEW Dynamite that laid out the Brawling Birds and Wrathlander. Can Cameron and Statlander exact revenge on two of the most dominant women in AEW?

Also on Collision

"Switchblade" Jay White shocked the world on Wednesday when the Bang Bang Gang joined forces with their former adversaries, The Dogs, to brutally attack the Death Riders and The Conglomeration. He'll get candid about Dynamite's double-crosses when he addresses the crowd in Winston-Salem tonight.

Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

How to Watch AEW Collision:

Watch: TNT, Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

AEW Collision Time:

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. CST

AEW Collision Location:

Location: LJVM Coliseum, Winston-Salem, NC

AEW Collision Card (Announced):

Best of Five Series, Match Two: Motor City Machine Guns (1) vs. FTR (0)

Swerve Strickland vs. Myron Reed

Divine Dominion vs. Wrathlander

We'll hear from Jay White