AEW Collision Results & Booking Grades (10/3/26): Kofi Earns a Huge Title Shot
Tonight's episode of AEW Collision took place at the Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky.
Last week's episode was part of a 3-hour block alongside AEW Dynamite leading into last weekend's All Out pay-per-view, where Will Ospreay defeated Jon Moxley to retain the AEW World Championship. The pay-per-view also featured the last match of PAC's career against Andrade El Idolo before his untimely passing less than 24 hours later.
Tonight's episode featured Kofi competing in his first AEW singles match, picking up a big win over Ring of Honor Pure Champion Lee Moriarty. This led to Kofi laying out a challenge to Bandido for the Ring of Honor World Championship next week at Grand Slam: France. In the main event of the show, Jon Moxley defeated Jake Doyle on a Continental Championship Eliminator match.
You can check out the complete results from tonight's episode below.
AEW Collision results:
This week's episode kicked off backstage with Renee Paquette, Shane Taylor Promotions, and the New Level. Kofi and Lee Moriarty hyped up their match on tonight's show. Kofi tried to call Moriarty an up-and-comer, and he got upset, reminding him that he's been the Ring of Honor Pure Champion for 799 days. Moriarty said Kofi needs to prove something to him tonight.
This led right into the opening contest, with Kofi going one-on-one with Lee Moriarty. Austin Creed joined the commentary team for this matchup. The finish of the match saw Kofi hit Moriarty with the TNT (Trouble in Paradise) to score the pinfall victory.
Booking Grade: 9.5/10
- Excellent opening contest
- Moriarty looked great in defeat
- Kofi hasn't lost a step as a singles competitor
The wrestling world will never forget PAC
A video package played highlights from Wednesday's episode of Dynamite, a tribute show to PAC, whom the wrestling world sadly lost way too soon last weekend at the age of 40.
It was followed up with a video tribute from the Young Bucks reflecting on PAC and what his friendship meant to them. A very emotional piece.
A video package plays recapping how the upcoming AEW World Championship match between Will Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada at Grand Slam: France.
AEW announces a Clockwork Carnage match for WrestleDream for the World Championship at Grand Slam: France next week. Details of this very elaborate match can be seen in the embedded tweet below.
Back to back trios action on Collision
Back in the ring, The Conglomeration is in trios action against SoloRoto and Griff Garrison. This showcase match for the former AEW World Trios Champions saw Cassidy hit Nick Comoroto with an Orange Punch to score the pinfall victory for his team.
Booking Grade: 7/10
- It's so much better to do these showcase matches with signed, established talent instead of local competitors
- Roderick Strong probably should have gotten the pinfall for the team
- Went a hint too long
The match transitioned right into the next as the Death Riders came to the ring for their trios match and faced off with the Conglomeration before their opponents, the Bang Bang Gang, made their way to the ring. During the match, it was announced that Jay White is out with an injury and will miss the next month or two of in-ring action. That's incredibly unfortunate. The finish saw Daniel Garcia lock Ace Austin in the Dragontamer to win via submission.
Booking Grade: 8/10
- The Bang Bang Gang without Jay White loses something
- A fine win for the Death Riders
- The transition between matches always helps the show flow better
We hear from Darby Allin, who reflects on the past couple of weeks. This results in Allin challenging Kyle Fletcher for the TNT Championship at Grand Slam: France next week.
A very welcome "stand-by" match
The next match between Dante Martin and Myron Reed was announced as a "stand-by" match. It was every bit as entertaining as one would expect from a match between these two young, talented performers. The finish saw Reed hit Martin with a 450 splash to score the pinfall victory.
Booking Grade: 8.5/10
- I probably would have advertised this match instead of just announcing it as a "stand-by"
- Martin and Reed took full advantage of the opportunity to shine on the show
- The crowd really seemed to love this match
Backstage, we see Thekla at the locker room door of Mercedes Moné, trying to convince the CEO to come out and face her. Mercedes attacked Thekla from behind with her title before entering her locker room.
We got a quick squash match in which Divine Dominion defeated local competitors Joiya Blake and Emily Rose. It was so quick you could have blinked and missed it; it wasn't even worth grading. This bled right into another women's match as Julia Hart went one-on-one with Queen Aminata. The finish of the match saw Aminata hit Hart with Off With Her Head to score the pinfall victory.
Booking Grade: 7.5/10
- A fun women's match
- It didn't really have any stakes to it (they fixed this later in the show)
- A strong performance from both Hart and Aminata
Kofi makes a huge challenge for Grand Slam: France
We hear from The New Level backstage. Kofi is hyped about his first singles win in AEW. Creed and Kofi talk about wanting all the gold. Kofi challenges Bandido for the Ring of Honor World Championship at Grand Slam: France.
We get back-to-back promos from Jungle Jack Perry and Samoa Joe. It certainly sounds like this match will be happening soon, but no date was given. Commentary later announced it as a Clockwork Carnage qualifier match on Grand Slam: France next week.
Back in the ring, Mark Davis on the Don Callis Family took on Adam Priest. Davis his Priest with a piledriver to win the match.
Booking Grade: 6/10
- The crowd was dead for a majority of this
- They haven't done enough with Priest to consider him a threat
- The match itself was fine
Renee Paquette spoke to Queen Aminata and Mina Shirakawa backstage. Paquette informed Aminata that having three wins in a row she's earned herself a title shot. Aminata said she'll face Mercedes next week at Grand Slam: France and take the title into WrestleDream to defend against Thekla.
Jon Moxley competes in the main event
In the main event of the evening, AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley took on Jake Doyle in an Eliminator match. Moxley finished the match by locking in a rear-naked choke on Doyle to win by submission.
Booking Grade: 8/10
- Fun, hard-hitting main event
- The winner of this match was never in doubt
- Moxley was a gigantic babyface tonight, essentially in his own backyard near Cincinnati
Jon Moxley celebrated his victory in the ring as AEW Collision went off the air.
AEW Collision quick results:
- Kofi defeated Lee Moriarty
- The Conglomeration defeated SoloRoto and Griff Garrison
- Death Riders defeated the Bang Bang Gang
- Myron Reed defeated Dante Martin
- Divine Dominion defeated Emily Rose and Joiya Blake
- Queen Aminata defeated Julia Hart
- Mark Davis defeated Adam Priest
- Jon Moxley defeated Jake Doyle in an AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match
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Matt Black got involved in the wrestling media industry over two decades ago, covering WWE video games released by Acclaim, THQ, and 2K. He has been covering professional wrestling for multiple digital outlets since 2019. He is the former Senior Editor of WrestleZone and has extensive knowledge of the entire wrestling industry. In his spare time, Matt enjoys cheering for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Lakers. He's also a diehard comic book movie fan and doesn't pick sides when it comes to the endless debates of Marvel versus DC.Follow RAWFShowtime