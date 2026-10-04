AEW Collision Results & Booking Grades (10/3/26): Kofi Earns a Huge Title Shot

Tonight's episode of AEW Collision took place at the Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky.

Last week's episode was part of a 3-hour block alongside AEW Dynamite leading into last weekend's All Out pay-per-view, where Will Ospreay defeated Jon Moxley to retain the AEW World Championship. The pay-per-view also featured the last match of PAC's career against Andrade El Idolo before his untimely passing less than 24 hours later.

Tonight's episode featured Kofi competing in his first AEW singles match, picking up a big win over Ring of Honor Pure Champion Lee Moriarty. This led to Kofi laying out a challenge to Bandido for the Ring of Honor World Championship next week at Grand Slam: France. In the main event of the show, Jon Moxley defeated Jake Doyle on a Continental Championship Eliminator match.

You can check out the complete results from tonight's episode below.

AEW Collision results:

This week's episode kicked off backstage with Renee Paquette, Shane Taylor Promotions, and the New Level. Kofi and Lee Moriarty hyped up their match on tonight's show. Kofi tried to call Moriarty an up-and-comer, and he got upset, reminding him that he's been the Ring of Honor Pure Champion for 799 days. Moriarty said Kofi needs to prove something to him tonight.

"I complimented him!"



Just moments before our OPENING CONTEST on Collision between @TrueKofi and Lee Moriarty in Kofi's AEW singles debut, @ReneePaquette catches up with both!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE COAST-TO-COAST on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/7WoQbq8jwS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 4, 2026

This led right into the opening contest, with Kofi going one-on-one with Lee Moriarty. Austin Creed joined the commentary team for this matchup. The finish of the match saw Kofi hit Moriarty with the TNT (Trouble in Paradise) to score the pinfall victory.

Booking Grade: 9.5/10

Excellent opening contest

Moriarty looked great in defeat

Kofi hasn't lost a step as a singles competitor

.@truekofi is victorious in his AEW singles debut!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE COAST-TO-COAST on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/9JzrHKpiJd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 4, 2026

The wrestling world will never forget PAC

A video package played highlights from Wednesday's episode of Dynamite, a tribute show to PAC, whom the wrestling world sadly lost way too soon last weekend at the age of 40.

It was followed up with a video tribute from the Young Bucks reflecting on PAC and what his friendship meant to them. A very emotional piece.

The @YoungBucks remember @BastardPAC, a man who was the very, very best of us and truly one of a kind.



We love you, Ben. We always will. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/k748FGWZLY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 4, 2026

A video package plays recapping how the upcoming AEW World Championship match between Will Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada at Grand Slam: France.

AEW announces a Clockwork Carnage match for WrestleDream for the World Championship at Grand Slam: France next week. Details of this very elaborate match can be seen in the embedded tweet below.

🚨 JUST ANNOUNCED! Clockwork Carnage, for the AEW World Championship, is coming to #AEWWrestleDream on Saturday, October 17 LIVE on PPV!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE COAST-TO-COAST on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/WAnlodg6oC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 4, 2026

Back to back trios action on Collision

Back in the ring, The Conglomeration is in trios action against SoloRoto and Griff Garrison. This showcase match for the former AEW World Trios Champions saw Cassidy hit Nick Comoroto with an Orange Punch to score the pinfall victory for his team.

Booking Grade: 7/10

It's so much better to do these showcase matches with signed, established talent instead of local competitors

Roderick Strong probably should have gotten the pinfall for the team

Went a hint too long

The Conglomeration get the W!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE COAST-TO-COAST on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/7fwKmvnXEv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 4, 2026

The match transitioned right into the next as the Death Riders came to the ring for their trios match and faced off with the Conglomeration before their opponents, the Bang Bang Gang, made their way to the ring. During the match, it was announced that Jay White is out with an injury and will miss the next month or two of in-ring action. That's incredibly unfortunate. The finish saw Daniel Garcia lock Ace Austin in the Dragontamer to win via submission.

Booking Grade: 8/10

The Bang Bang Gang without Jay White loses something

A fine win for the Death Riders

The transition between matches always helps the show flow better

We hear from Darby Allin, who reflects on the past couple of weeks. This results in Allin challenging Kyle Fletcher for the TNT Championship at Grand Slam: France next week.

"I'll see you in Paris, Kyle. I'll see you in Paris."



TNT Champion @DarbyAllin reflects on the past week and looks ahead to #AEWGrandSlam France – and The Protostar, @KyleFletcherPro!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE COAST-TO-COAST on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/3XCkLmZdUA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 4, 2026

A very welcome "stand-by" match

The next match between Dante Martin and Myron Reed was announced as a "stand-by" match. It was every bit as entertaining as one would expect from a match between these two young, talented performers. The finish saw Reed hit Martin with a 450 splash to score the pinfall victory.

What a match! @TheBadReed scores the victory!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE COAST-TO-COAST on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/3fzX3Id2Np — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 4, 2026

Booking Grade: 8.5/10

I probably would have advertised this match instead of just announcing it as a "stand-by"

Martin and Reed took full advantage of the opportunity to shine on the show

The crowd really seemed to love this match

Backstage, we see Thekla at the locker room door of Mercedes Moné, trying to convince the CEO to come out and face her. Mercedes attacked Thekla from behind with her title before entering her locker room.

"Mercedeeeessssss, come say hi to Thekla!"@Toxic_Thekla went looking for @MercedesVarnado, but the AEW Women's World Champion was the one who found The Toxic Spider!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE COAST-TO-COAST on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/wOtR1Zxu8W — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 4, 2026

We got a quick squash match in which Divine Dominion defeated local competitors Joiya Blake and Emily Rose. It was so quick you could have blinked and missed it; it wasn't even worth grading. This bled right into another women's match as Julia Hart went one-on-one with Queen Aminata. The finish of the match saw Aminata hit Hart with Off With Her Head to score the pinfall victory.

Booking Grade: 7.5/10

A fun women's match

It didn't really have any stakes to it (they fixed this later in the show)

A strong performance from both Hart and Aminata

Brutal dropkick by @amisylle!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE COAST-TO-COAST on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/A9Hazdbojr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 4, 2026

Kofi makes a huge challenge for Grand Slam: France

We hear from The New Level backstage. Kofi is hyped about his first singles win in AEW. Creed and Kofi talk about wanting all the gold. Kofi challenges Bandido for the Ring of Honor World Championship at Grand Slam: France.

"We want it all!"



The New Level (@AustinCreedWins and @TrueKofi) are feeling greedy, and Kofi has his sights set on a World Champion for #AEWGrandSlam France – @BandidoWrestler!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE COAST-TO-COAST on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/HMdmAZUIIl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 4, 2026

We get back-to-back promos from Jungle Jack Perry and Samoa Joe. It certainly sounds like this match will be happening soon, but no date was given. Commentary later announced it as a Clockwork Carnage qualifier match on Grand Slam: France next week.

"I am the fire. I am the unquenchable. I am the uncontrollable. I am the thing that you do not use as a tool – that you must respect, Jack!"@SamoaJoe responds to @Boy_Myth_Legend!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE COAST-TO-COAST on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/5b0n2oMTYp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 4, 2026

Back in the ring, Mark Davis on the Don Callis Family took on Adam Priest. Davis his Priest with a piledriver to win the match.

Booking Grade: 6/10

The crowd was dead for a majority of this

They haven't done enough with Priest to consider him a threat

The match itself was fine

.@DUNKZILLADavis just DUMPS Adam Priest into the mat!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE COAST-TO-COAST on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/zCAYQnFe9B — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 4, 2026

Renee Paquette spoke to Queen Aminata and Mina Shirakawa backstage. Paquette informed Aminata that having three wins in a row she's earned herself a title shot. Aminata said she'll face Mercedes next week at Grand Slam: France and take the title into WrestleDream to defend against Thekla.

Jon Moxley competes in the main event

In the main event of the evening, AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley took on Jake Doyle in an Eliminator match. Moxley finished the match by locking in a rear-naked choke on Doyle to win by submission.

Booking Grade: 8/10

Fun, hard-hitting main event

The winner of this match was never in doubt

Moxley was a gigantic babyface tonight, essentially in his own backyard near Cincinnati

After an incredible fight, AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley is victorious!



Watch the replay of #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/VOLjfSab2f — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 4, 2026

Jon Moxley celebrated his victory in the ring as AEW Collision went off the air.

AEW Collision quick results:

Kofi defeated Lee Moriarty

The Conglomeration defeated SoloRoto and Griff Garrison

Death Riders defeated the Bang Bang Gang

Myron Reed defeated Dante Martin

Divine Dominion defeated Emily Rose and Joiya Blake

Queen Aminata defeated Julia Hart

Mark Davis defeated Adam Priest

Jon Moxley defeated Jake Doyle in an AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match