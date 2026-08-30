AEW Collision Results & Booking Grades (8/29/26): The Go-Home Show to All In London

Tonight's episode of AEW Collision took place at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

Last week's episode saw Kyle O'Reilly and Claudio Castagnoli advance to the semi-finals of the Continental Cup. In the main event of the evening, Willow Nightingale successfully defended the AEW Women's World Championship against Maya World.

Tonight's episode saw Mercedes Moné pick up another victory heading into All In: London over Isla Dawn, before having one more face-to-face encounter with Willow Nightingale, before the two women collide tomorrow at the pay-per-view. The AEW World Trios Champions, Hangman Page and Brodido, were in action teaming with the Bang Bang Gang, taking on The Demand and the Lethal Twist.

You can check out the complete results from tonight's episode below.

AEW Collision results:

This week's episode kicked off with Mercedes Moné going one-on-one with Isla Dawn. The finish saw

Moné locked Dawn in the Statement Maker to score the victory via submission.

After the match, Willow Nightingale came to the ring with her hand heavily bandaged. Mercedes left through the crowd, letting Nightingale cut a passionate promo in which she told Mercedes she was walking into London with the championship and her smile, and she was leaving with both.

AEW Women’s World Champion @WillowWrestles isn’t going to let ANYTHING @MercedesVarnado does take away her smile or her title TOMORROW at #AEWAllIn London!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/10JwSlZWE4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 30, 2026

Booking Grade: 9/10

Fun opening contest

Mercedes gets a nice win heading into the PPV

Willow put importance on their match on Sunday with her promo

Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir are backstage. Moxley downplays his Continental Cup finals match against Nigel McGuinness at All In: London. Moxley declares that McGuinness won't get him because he'll get him first. It's clear they are really playing Nigel up as an underdog in London.

.@JonMoxley has advanced to the C3 Finals TOMORROW at #AEWAllIn London, and he knows exactly who his opponent, Nigel McGuinness, is and what he's capable of!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/oMkawiyjTz — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 30, 2026

Will one of these men win the Casino Gauntlet?

Back in the ring, we got trios action featuring Casino Gauntlet entrants as Tommaso Ciampa, Nick Wayne, and Mark Davis took on Speedball Mike Bailey, Komander, and Chris Jericho. The finish of the match saw Bailey hit Wayne with a standing Spanish Fly to score the pinfall victory for his team.

Booking Grade: 8/10

While none of these guys will likely win the Casino Gauntlet tomorrow, they got to have a nice showcase match tonight

Ciampa and Wayne have a fun teacher-and-student dynamic going on

The crowd was hot for seemingly every move Speedball did

.@SpeedballBailey gets the win for his team with an INCREDIBLE feat of agility!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/HF2dXkv2Cx — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 30, 2026

After that, The Dogs were in trios action against Judas Grey, Ronan King, and Landon Riley. This squash match went on way too long and ended with David Finlay scoring the pinfall victory for his team.

Booking Grade: 4/10

This was WAY too long for a squash match

Nothing in this match would make fans believe that The Dogs are a threat to leave All In with the Trios Titles

It's good to see Gabe Kidd back in action with AEW

Statement made by The Dogs less than a day away from the Trios Roulette Royale at the #AEWAllIn London Buy In!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/MOT7aaW4Ru — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 30, 2026

Nigel McGuinness knows what's at stake on Sunday

We hear from Nigel McGuinness backstage. McGuinness said that if he loses at All In: London, it will haunt him forever. McGuinness declares the Continental Championship is coming home.

After securing his spot in the Continental Cup Finals TOMORROW at #AEWAllIn London, @McGuinnessNigel delivers a parting message to his opponent, AEW Continental Champion @JonMoxley.



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/w6rdkp0u8D — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 30, 2026

The show then follows up two trios matches with a twelve-man tag match as The Demand teamed with The Lethal Twist to take on the Bang Bang Gang and AEW World Trios Champions Hangman Page and Brodido. The finish of the match saw White hit Lethal with the Blade Runner to score the pinfall victory for his team.

After the match, The Dogs hit the ring to attack the babyfaces, which also brought out the Conglomeration to even the odds.

Booking Grade: 8/10

Entertaining match for what it was

I don't see any of these teams leaving the PPV with the Trios Titles tomorrow

Can we leave the Macarena back in the 90s where it belongs, please?

Switchblade @JayWhiteNZ barely dodged the Buckshot Lariat from Hangman, but took advantage of it to get the win for their team!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/Cw5K8Gtvpg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 30, 2026

Harley Cameron returns to action from injury

In women's action, Harley Cameron returned to the ring to face Skye Blue. The finish of the match saw Blue hit Cameron with the Artist of Stardom title to score the pinfall victory.

Booking Grade: 7/10

Why bring Harley back just to lose her first match back?

Is Harley going to have a new partner to deal with the Sisters of Sin?

Why aren't there more women's matches scheduled for the PPV tomorrow?

We hear from TBS Champion Maya World, who challenges Persephone to a match on the Buy In tomorrow.

"Now, I want to beat your ass for free!"



After Persephone struck the TBS Champion @MayaWorldd with the belt on #AEWDynamite, World wants revenge against Persephone TOMORROW on the #AEWAllIn London Buy In!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/y76rtAlvNq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 30, 2026

Steven Borden in the Don Callis Family?

Don Callis, Brian Cage, Rocky Romero, Jake Doyle, and TNT Champion Kevin Knight make their way to the ring. Callis declared that Knight has grown into the person he wanted him to become after setting Darby Allin on fire last week on Dynamite. Knight questions if Allin will even make it to Wembley tomorrow.

A hooded figure hit the ring and attacked Knight, but was taken down. It was revealed to be Steven Borden. Callis insists his stable leave him alone as he tries to pitch him to join the Don Callis Family. Borden said he came out there to tell them that Allin will be at All In tomorrow and he'll be taking the TNT Title from Knight. Knight responds by hitting Borden with the TNT Title and laying him out.

.@TheDonCallis has an offer for Steven Borden, but Borden has a message from @DarbyAllin to TNT Champion @Jet2Flyy!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/PRrQAxiJ9p — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 30, 2026

This bridged right into the main event as Kyle Fletcher passed Knight on the ramp to join the commentary team as Konosuke Takeshita took on The Beast Mortos. The finish of the match saw Takeshita hit Mortos with Raging Fire to score the pinfall victory.

Booking Grade: 9/10

Bridging segments are an excellent way to keep a wrestling show flowing smoothly

Takeshita and Mortos had a great main event

Steven Borden was a little rough on the microphone, but he's still very new to this

Konosuke Takeshita is ON FIRE just hours away from taking part in the 3-Way Match for the AEW International Championship vs @KyleFletcherPro & @RainmakerXOkada at #AEWAllIn London!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/nayaKPqhWD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 30, 2026

After the match, Fletcher hits Takeshita with the International Championship from behind. Fletcher hits Takeshita with a sheer drop brainbuster on the title as AEW Collision went off the air.

AEW Collision quick results:

Mercedes Moné defeated Isla Dawn

Speedball Mike Bailey, Komander, and Chris Jericho defeated Tommaso Ciampa, Nick Wayne, and Mark Davis

The Dogs defeated Judas Grey, Ronan King, and Landon Riley

Hangman Page, Brodido, and the Bang Bang Gang defeated The Demand and the Lethal Twist

Skye Blue defeated Harley Cameron

Konosuke Takeshita defeated The Beast Mortos