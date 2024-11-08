AEW Collision SPOILERS (11/9): Match Results From Taped Providence, Rhode Island Show
Saturday night's (11/9) episode of AEW Collision was filmed Thursday night inside the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI.
The push toward AEW Full Gear continues as two teams battle it out to earn a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championships in Newark, New Jersey. Will the Outrunners or Top Flight punch their ticket on Saturday night?
Kris Statlander will also be in action as she prepares for her TBS Title match against Mercedes Moné at Full Gear, but fans won't have to wait until then for Championship action. Both the AEW Trios Championships and the TNT Championship will be on the line Saturday on Collision.
The following spoilers are courtesy of PWInsider and are very limited in scope:
AEW Collision Match Results For 11/9:
- Malakai Black & Brody King defeated Bulk Bronson & Beefcake Boulder. FTR cut a promo on House of Black after the match.
- The Outrunners knocked off Top Flight to qualify for the AEW Tag Team Title Four-Way Match at AEW Full Gear.
- Roderick Strong beat The Beast Mortos. Both Roddy and Adam Cole have now won two matches in their challenge to win three and get a match against MJF. Lance Archer and Brian Cage attacked Strong after the match.
- Kris Statlander defeated Ashley Vox and then suffered a post-match attack at the hands of
Mercedes Moné.
- Jack Perry beat Action Andretti to retain the TNT Championship. Daniel Garcia confronts Perry at the match.
- Nick Wayne defeated AR Fox
- PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, & Wheeler Yuta knocked off Mark Briscoe, Kyle O'Reilly, & Tomohiro Ishii to retain the AEW Trios Championships. Jon Moxley and Orange Cassidy got into a fight post-match to close out the show.
—Your one-stop shop for all things professional wrestling—
Exclusive: Gabe Kidd On NJPW Backstage Fight With AEW's Kenny Omega - "I Will End You, Kenny"
AEW Star Malakai Black Responds to Retirement And Injury Reports
AEW Announces Ticket Information For AEW All In Texas - On Sale Date, Packages & More