AEW Announces Ticket Information For AEW All In Texas - On Sale Date, Packages & More
Need a great Christmas gift idea for the wrestling fan in your life? Tickets for AEW All In: Texas will go on sale early next month. That announcement was made during Wednesday night's AEW Dynamite.
After taking place in London the last two years, All In will make its Texas debut Saturday July 12 next year at Globe Life Field in Arlington.
Fans interested in attending the show can log onto Ticketmaster.com or AEWTix.com starting at 11AM ET on Monday December 9.
In addition to general admission tickets, Exclusive Experience VIP Packages for AEW All In: Texas will go on sale Wednesday, November 20 at 11AM ET via Ticketmaster.com and AEWTix.com.
Those packages will include premier seating in either ringside or the lower bowl, meet and greets with AEW stars, pre-show photo opportunities, crowd-free shopping, a dedicated VIP Concierge representative and more.
It's way too soon to predict who could be headlining the show, but All In has quickly become one of AEW's more important shows of the year. And you know what they say, everything is bigger in Texas.
Who knows what Tony Khan will have up his sleeve come next summer.
