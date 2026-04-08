AEW Dynamite Preview (4/8/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Tonight marks the final edition of AEW Dynamite before AEW Dynasty, and several top stars have a lot to get off their chests.
Before Kenny Omega challenges MJF for the AEW World Championship in Vancouver this Sunday, The God of Professional Wrestling have one more opportunity to share some final words for The Devil.
Omega has been very impressive in 2026, defeating Swerve Strickland two weeks ago to become the number one contender for AEW's top prize. Without injury or illness getting in his way, Omega is eager to get regain the world championship and avenge his loss to MJF in their one previous singles encounter in 2023.
Kenny Omega isn't the only talent who has a lot to say tonight in Edmonton. Chris Jericho, who has been advertised as simply "Jericho", made his shocking return to AEW last Wednesday in his hometown of Winnipeg after nearly a year away from the ring.
There was a lot of speculation about his future in wrestling, including rumors of a return to WWE before he ultimately reappeared in AEW.
Jericho will address the audience tonight about his return and his future in AEW. What will the inaugural AEW World Champion have to say, and will it have any implications for Dynasty this weekend?
TBS title on the line
Since losing the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships, Willow Nightingale has gone all in on defending the TBS Championship.
Last Thursday on AEW Collision, she successfully defended the title against a returning Hikaru Shida. Tonight in Edmonton, she'll put the title on the line again versus Queen Aminata, who'll make her return to the ring after being out of action for months with a neck injury.
Can Queen Aminata pull off the upset on her first night back, or will the winning ways of the champion continue?
Also on Dynamite
In a preview of the showdown between Andrade El Idolo and Darby Allin at Dynasty, El Idolo will team up with his Don Callis Family comrades, Konosuke Takeshita and Mark Davis, to face Allin, Bandido, and AEW National Champion "Jungle" Jack Perry in trios action. Which team will get the upper hand heading into Sunday's PPV?
How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:
TV: TBS
Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV
AEW Dynamite Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
AEW Dynamite Location:
Venue: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):
- Kenny Omega Speaks Live
- Jericho Will Address His Return Live!
- Willow Nightingale vs. Queen Aminata for the TBS Championship
- Andrade El Idolo, Mark Davis, & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Darby Allin, Bandido, & "Jungle" Jack Perry
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Lyric Swinton is a proud graduate of the University of South Carolina with a Bachelor’s in Sport & Entertainment Management. Her lifelong passion for wrestling has taken her around the world, primarily writing about alternative and international promotions for several major wrestling and media outlets, such as Pro Wrestling Illustrated Magazine, Blavity, Fightful, and more. She has covered wrestling for seven major promotions in some of the most famous venues in the world, including Wembley Stadium and the Tokyo Dome.Follow lyricwrestling