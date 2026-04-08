AEW Dynamite Preview (4/8/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Tonight marks the final edition of AEW Dynamite before AEW Dynasty, and several top stars have a lot to get off their chests.

Before Kenny Omega challenges MJF for the AEW World Championship in Vancouver this Sunday, The God of Professional Wrestling have one more opportunity to share some final words for The Devil.

Omega has been very impressive in 2026, defeating Swerve Strickland two weeks ago to become the number one contender for AEW's top prize. Without injury or illness getting in his way, Omega is eager to get regain the world championship and avenge his loss to MJF in their one previous singles encounter in 2023.

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

LIVE, 8/7c on TBS + HBO Max

Tomorrow, 4/8!@IAmJericho Will Address His Return LIVE



The former AEW World Champion made a shocking return to AEW in Winnipeg on Dynamite.



We'll hear more from Chris Jericho LIVE in Edmonton, TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/MHmIxs9LNj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2026

Kenny Omega isn't the only talent who has a lot to say tonight in Edmonton. Chris Jericho, who has been advertised as simply "Jericho", made his shocking return to AEW last Wednesday in his hometown of Winnipeg after nearly a year away from the ring.

There was a lot of speculation about his future in wrestling, including rumors of a return to WWE before he ultimately reappeared in AEW.

Jericho will address the audience tonight about his return and his future in AEW. What will the inaugural AEW World Champion have to say, and will it have any implications for Dynasty this weekend?

TBS title on the line

Willow Nightingale will defend the TBS Championship against Queen Aminata on Dynamite in Edmonton. | All Elite Wrestling

Since losing the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships, Willow Nightingale has gone all in on defending the TBS Championship.

Last Thursday on AEW Collision, she successfully defended the title against a returning Hikaru Shida. Tonight in Edmonton, she'll put the title on the line again versus Queen Aminata, who'll make her return to the ring after being out of action for months with a neck injury.

Can Queen Aminata pull off the upset on her first night back, or will the winning ways of the champion continue?

Also on Dynamite

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

TOMORROW!



Konosuke Takeshita/@DUNKZILLADavis/@AndradeElIdolo vs @DarbyAllin/@Boy_Myth_Legend/@bandidowrestler



With Brody out for personal reasons, his partner has his back: Bandido will join Darby/Jungle Jack vs Don Callis Family All-Stars TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/tasNixBUsu — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 8, 2026

In a preview of the showdown between Andrade El Idolo and Darby Allin at Dynasty, El Idolo will team up with his Don Callis Family comrades, Konosuke Takeshita and Mark Davis, to face Allin, Bandido, and AEW National Champion "Jungle" Jack Perry in trios action. Which team will get the upper hand heading into Sunday's PPV?

How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:

TV: TBS

Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

AEW Dynamite Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST

AEW Dynamite Location:

Venue: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):

Kenny Omega Speaks Live

Jericho Will Address His Return Live!

Willow Nightingale vs. Queen Aminata for the TBS Championship