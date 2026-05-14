AEW Dynamite Results (5/13/26): Darby Allin Retains, MJF Agrees To Hair Match & More

The road to Double or Nothing 2026 continued on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

AEW returns to PPV with Double or Nothing on May 23, and that card got more filled out because of Dynamite this week. AEW announced the Owen Hart Cup Tournament brackets during the show and revealed that the tournament would begin at Double or Nothing on PPV and end at Forbidden Door.

Will Ospreay vs. Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland vs. Bandido are two first-round tournament matches that will take place at Double or Nothing. Ospreay wrestled and defeated Ace Austin on the show this week. He submitted Austin after a match in which he controlled most of the offense.

Ace taps! @WillOspreay picks up the win!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS + HBO Max pic.twitter.com/LsVg677dvQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 14, 2026

After the match, Joe stood at the top of the entrance ramp and cut a promo on Ospreay. He talked to Ospreay about choices and said that he would make him suffer the consequences of those choices in the Owen Hart Cup tournament. Joe then told his Opps team to attack Ospreay. Before they could, The Death Riders stepped in to help Ospreay even the odds.

Ospreay and The Death Riders continued to have a relationship together this week. They saved Ospreay, but also were shown training with him on a roof. Ospreay said that his neck never felt better and was coached up by Jon Moxley.

A first round match will take place in the women's Owen Hart Cup at Double or Nothing as well. This week, it was revealed to be Willow Nightingale vs. Alex Windsor. On the show this week, Triangle of Madness vs. Brawling Birds and Hikaru Shida ended in a no-contest. After the match, various members of the Owen Hart Cup tournament bracket brawled in the ring.

In other action on the show, both Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight were victorious in singles matches. Bailey beat Westbrook in a squash match. Knight defeated the returning Brian Cage to retain his TNT Championship. After the match, Bailey said he wanted to get in line for a world title shot against either Darby Allin or Konosuke Takeshita. Bailey challenged both to a title match, dependent on who ended up victorious in the main event.

No matter who wins in our AEW World Championship Main Event, @SpeedballBailey WANTS NEXT!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS + HBO Max pic.twitter.com/uFY4H3QhIp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 14, 2026

Speaking of the main event, Darby Allin defeated Konosuke Takeshita to retain the AEW Men's World Championship. Allin took some brutal bumps in the match, including a Blue Thunder Bomb off the ring apron and to the unprotected floor.

Just like he did in previous title matches, Allin overcame that violence. In the end, he locked Takeshita in the Scorpion Death Lock and hit two Coffin Drops before covering for the victory.

The contract is signed! @The_MJF will put his hair on the line against @DarbyAllin's AEW World Championship at #AEWDoN!



Watch the #AEWDynamite replay on @HBOMax! pic.twitter.com/kIhNbxzASp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 14, 2026

After the match, Allin told MJF to come out and sign the contract for their hair against world title match at Double or Nothing. MJF did walk out and cut a promo on Allin. He told Allin that he would never be champion again and that MJF would continue to build on his legacy when he wins his title back. MJF signed the contract and then viciously attacked Allin as the show went off the air.

Finally, the teams for Stadium Stampede at Double or Nothing were finalized this week. The Demand announced that The Dogs, Andrade El Idolo, and Mark Davis would join their team. On the opposite side, The Elite, Jack Perry, Hurt Business, will join Chris Jericho.

There is no controlling this. There is no stopping this.



THIS IS STADIUM STAMPEDE!



(bald)



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS + HBO Max pic.twitter.com/SVX20UT8B0 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 14, 2026

Tonight in the opening contest of the show, The Young Bucks, Orange Cassidy, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage defeated Tommaso Ciampa, The War Dogs, and FTR in a massive 10-man tag team match.

AEW Dynamite Results

Christian Cage & Adam Copeland | Ricky Havlik - All Elite Wrestling

Adam Copeland, Christian Cage, The Young Bucks, and Orange Cassidy defeated The Dogs, FTR, and Tommaso Ciampa

Mike Bailey defeated Westbrook

Kevin Knight defeated Brian Cage to retain the TNT Championship

Will Ospreay defeated Ace Austin

Brawling Birds and Hikaru Shida defeated Triangle of Madness

Darby Allin defeated Konosuke Takeshita to retain the AEW Men's World Championship