AEW Dynamite And Collision Results (5/20/26): Darby Retains, Ospreay Declares Mission, Final Double or Nothing Hype

The final hype for the AEW Double or Nothing PPV event this weekend was the central focus of this week's special back-to-back edition of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision on TBS.

Once again, Darby Allin successfully defended his AEW Men's World Championship in the AEW Dynamite main event. Allin beat Mike Bailey by submission to retain the title. Allin won the match with his Scorpion Death Lock finisher.

Allin is scheduled to defend his title against MJF in the main event of the Double or Nothing PPV event this weekend. MJF joined the announce booth for commentary during the match and tried to help Bailey get the victory. Why? If Bailey won the match, he could challenge for the world championship at Double or Nothing, but not have to put his hair on the line.

.@The_MJF has the hair clippers!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/IShDAT6JDK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 21, 2026

When the match ended, Kevin Knight spoke to Allin and said that he needed to beat MJF at Double or Nothing for the rest of the AEW roster. Knight said they were counting on him and then left the ring with Bailey. With Allin alone in the ring, MJF viciously attacked Allin and then held up the AEW World Championship belt as the audience booed and chanted "bald."

The show opened with a massive trios match involving competitors that will take part in what will be the biggest Stadium Stampede match in history at Double or Nothing. Chris Jericho teamed with The Young Bucks, but lost to Andrade El Idolo, Ricochet, and Mark Davis. Andrade, Ricochet, and Davis won the match because The Dogs got involved and interfered.

That's ONE way to dress @SussexCoChicken's bloodied skull!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/Kc2iITkcQV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 21, 2026

Other action on the show included Tommaso Ciampa vs. Mark Briscoe and a wildly bloody match. Both Ciampa and Briscoe bled and Ciampa took a nasty back bump onto steel chairs. Briscoe won the match after putting Ciampa through a barbed wire table with a piledriver. He hit Froggy Bow right after and then made the cover to win.

Also, Will Ospreay defeated Katsuyori Shibata in a singles match ahead of his showdown with Samoa Joe in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament at Double or Nothing. After the win, Ospreay and Joe exchanged words on the microphone. Ospreay told Joe that he would win the Owen and then go to All In to win the world title. Ospreay said that had his entire country on his back for that journey.

Plus, Swerve Strickland appeared and brawled with his Owen tournament opponent, Bandido. Bandido got the sharper end of the fight and ran Strickland off with a steel chair.

Finally, FTR defeated Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong in the Collision main event to retain the AEW Men's Tag Team Championships. FTR nearly lost the match on two different occasions, but Stokely Hathaway secured the victory for his guys when he punched Cassidy in the face with his watch.

Thanks to Big Stoke, FTR BARELY make it out with the AEW World Tag Team Championships! #AndStill



Watch the #AEWCollision replay RIGHT NOW on @HBOMax! pic.twitter.com/UXEIP2LoaY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 21, 2026

AEW Dynamite and Collision Results

Ricochet, Mark Davis, and Andrade El Idolo defeated Chris Jericho and The Young Bucks

Mark Briscoe defeated Tommaso Ciampa in an Anything Goes Match

Jon Moxley vs. Kyle O'Reilly ended in a time limit draw

Triangle of Madness and Athena defeated Thunder Rosa, Mina Shirakawa, Alex Windsor, and Jamie Hayter

Darby Allin defeated Mike Bailey to retain the AEW Men's World Championship

Will Ospreay defeated Katsuyori Shibata

Rush defeated TJ Crawford

Megan Bayne and Lena Kross defeated Kayla Lopez and Elle Valentine

FTR defeated Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong to retain the AEW Men's World Tag Team Championships