AEW Dynamite And Collision Results (5/20/26): Darby Retains, Ospreay Declares Mission, Final Double or Nothing Hype
The final hype for the AEW Double or Nothing PPV event this weekend was the central focus of this week's special back-to-back edition of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision on TBS.
Once again, Darby Allin successfully defended his AEW Men's World Championship in the AEW Dynamite main event. Allin beat Mike Bailey by submission to retain the title. Allin won the match with his Scorpion Death Lock finisher.
Allin is scheduled to defend his title against MJF in the main event of the Double or Nothing PPV event this weekend. MJF joined the announce booth for commentary during the match and tried to help Bailey get the victory. Why? If Bailey won the match, he could challenge for the world championship at Double or Nothing, but not have to put his hair on the line.
When the match ended, Kevin Knight spoke to Allin and said that he needed to beat MJF at Double or Nothing for the rest of the AEW roster. Knight said they were counting on him and then left the ring with Bailey. With Allin alone in the ring, MJF viciously attacked Allin and then held up the AEW World Championship belt as the audience booed and chanted "bald."
The show opened with a massive trios match involving competitors that will take part in what will be the biggest Stadium Stampede match in history at Double or Nothing. Chris Jericho teamed with The Young Bucks, but lost to Andrade El Idolo, Ricochet, and Mark Davis. Andrade, Ricochet, and Davis won the match because The Dogs got involved and interfered.
Other action on the show included Tommaso Ciampa vs. Mark Briscoe and a wildly bloody match. Both Ciampa and Briscoe bled and Ciampa took a nasty back bump onto steel chairs. Briscoe won the match after putting Ciampa through a barbed wire table with a piledriver. He hit Froggy Bow right after and then made the cover to win.
Also, Will Ospreay defeated Katsuyori Shibata in a singles match ahead of his showdown with Samoa Joe in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament at Double or Nothing. After the win, Ospreay and Joe exchanged words on the microphone. Ospreay told Joe that he would win the Owen and then go to All In to win the world title. Ospreay said that had his entire country on his back for that journey.
Plus, Swerve Strickland appeared and brawled with his Owen tournament opponent, Bandido. Bandido got the sharper end of the fight and ran Strickland off with a steel chair.
Finally, FTR defeated Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong in the Collision main event to retain the AEW Men's Tag Team Championships. FTR nearly lost the match on two different occasions, but Stokely Hathaway secured the victory for his guys when he punched Cassidy in the face with his watch.
AEW Dynamite and Collision Results
- Ricochet, Mark Davis, and Andrade El Idolo defeated Chris Jericho and The Young Bucks
- Mark Briscoe defeated Tommaso Ciampa in an Anything Goes Match
- Jon Moxley vs. Kyle O'Reilly ended in a time limit draw
- Triangle of Madness and Athena defeated Thunder Rosa, Mina Shirakawa, Alex Windsor, and Jamie Hayter
- Darby Allin defeated Mike Bailey to retain the AEW Men's World Championship
- Will Ospreay defeated Katsuyori Shibata
- Rush defeated TJ Crawford
- Megan Bayne and Lena Kross defeated Kayla Lopez and Elle Valentine
- FTR defeated Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong to retain the AEW Men's World Tag Team Championships
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Zack Heydorn has been covering the pro wrestling industry for a decade and writes news, features, and interviews for The Takedown On SI. He also hosts and cohosts a variety of WWE and AEW shows on YouTube. Heydorn is a former Assistant Editor of PWTorch and Managing Editor of SEScoops. Zack is also the author of the Hybrid Shoot book Stunning: The Wrestling Artistry of Steve Austin, which is available on Amazon. You can follow Zack on X and Bluesky.Follow Zack_Heydorn