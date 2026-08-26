AEW Dynamite Preview (8/26/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
On the final AEW Dynamite before AEW All In London, the inaugural Continental Challenge Cup semifinals are set to take place in Glasgow, Scotland.
Following his defeat of Daniel Garcia in the quarterfinal round on AEW Collision, Claudio Castagnoli will go one-on-one with one of his Death Rider stablemates for the second round in a row. Tonight's challenge will be the toughest he's faced so far because he'll be up against the reigning and defending Continental Champion, Jon Moxley.
For 242 days, Moxley has defeated every obstacle that has been in his way so far and he hopes to keep his Wembley dreams alive and retain the Continental Championship and become the first ever Continental Cup winner.
First, he'll have to get through Castagnoli, his training partner and longtime friend. Moxley and Castagnoli have only wrestled each other once in AEW during the 2025 Continental Classic and Castagnoli was the winner. Will he have similar luck tonight?
The second semifinal match is a meeting between Kyle O'Reilly and Nigel McGuinness. Both men have battled injuries that took years off their career and they both dream of winning their first singles championship in AEW at AEW All In London.
Can Nigel McGuinness secure his place in the Continental Cup final in his home country of England, or will it be Kyle O'Reilly who advances to the final round?
Also on Dynamite
For weeks during backstage segments, former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland has told "Jungle" Jack Perry that he's not ready to be a world champion in AEW. Perry disagrees and he plans to prove it by facing Strickland one-on-one in Glasgow.
Strickland has also alluded to getting involved in the AEW World Trios Championship clash at AEW All In London. Will tonight reveal more information on who his potential partners are?
Before the AEW All In Men's Casino Gauntlet, we'll hear from the #1 and #2 entrants, Andrade El Idolo and MJF, on AEW Dynamite.
The bad blood between them that started when Andrade returned to AEW in January has only gotten worse as the months have gone by. What will come of their appearances tonight?
How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:
Watch: TBS, HBO Max
AEW Dynamite Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
AEW Dynamite Location:
Location: OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):
- Swerve Strickland vs. "Jungle" Jack Perry
- Continental Cup Challenge Semifinal Match: Jon Moxley vs. Claudio Castagnoli
- Continental Cup Challenge Semifinal Match: Kyle O'Reilly vs. Nigel McGuinness
- MJF Will Appear Live
- We'll Hear From Andrade El Idolo
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Lyric Swinton is a proud graduate of the University of South Carolina with a Bachelor’s in Sport & Entertainment Management. Her lifelong passion for wrestling has taken her around the world, primarily writing about alternative and international promotions for several major wrestling and media outlets, such as Pro Wrestling Illustrated Magazine, Blavity, Fightful, and more. She has covered wrestling for seven major promotions in some of the most famous venues in the world, including Wembley Stadium and the Tokyo Dome.Follow lyricwrestling