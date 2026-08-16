How to Watch AEW All In London 2026: Date, Special Start Time, Match Card & Live Stream

The biggest show of the year for All Elite Wrestling is quickly approaching.

AEW All In: London will return to Wembley Stadium in the United Kingdom on Sunday, August 30, and two major championship bouts are set to headline the show.

Will Ospreay grew up roughly an hour away from the historic venue where he'll now have the opportunity to win the AEW Men's World Championship for the first time in his career. He went through Hell to win the Men's Owen Hart Cup to earn this title shot against Kenny Omega, and is now trying to overcome tension with The Death Riders and bad blood with The Don Callis Family en route to facing the man he once idolized in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Willow Nightingale finally won the big one when she defeated Thekla at AEW Redemption to become the brand new AEW Women's World Champion. That earned her another date with longtime rival and 2026 Women's Owen Hart Cup Champion Mercedes Moné, and The CEO would love nothing more than to end Willow's reign before it had a chance to truly flourish.

Cage & Cope, Divine Dominion, Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight will all be defending their respective championships as well, while National Champion Andrade El Idolo and MJF will headline a field of competitors seeking to earn a guaranteed AEW Men's World Championship opportunity in the Casino Guantlet Match.

Plus, the finals of the first ever AEW Continental Challenge Cup will take place inside Wembley Stadium. Here's everything we know about AEW All In: London. Check back for updates as more matches are expected to be announced in the coming days, and the current card is always subject to change.

AEW All In: London date:

Date: Sunday, August 30, 2026

AEW All In: London start time:

Start time: 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT

AEW All In: London location:

Location: Wembley Stadium, London, United Kingdom

How To Watch AEW All In: London:

Streaming: HBO Max, Prime Video, PPV.com, Fubo, and YouTube in the United States and internationally on MyAEW.com.

AEW All In: London card (Announced):

Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay | All Elite Wrestling

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Will Ospreay for the AEW Men's World Championship

Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Mercedes Moné for the AEW Women's World Championship

Cage & Cope (c) vs. The Young Bucks for the AEW Men's World Tag Team Championship

Divine Dominion (c) vs. The Brawling Birds for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship

Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kazuchika Okada for the AEW International Championship

Kevin Knight (c) vs. Darby Allin in a Falls Count Anywhere Match for the TNT Championship

AEW Continental Challenge Cup Final: TBD vs. TBD for the AEW Continental Championship

Men's Casino Gauntlet Match for a guaranteed AEW Men's World Title Shot: National Champion Andrade and MJF will enter first and second.