AEW Dynamite Preview (8/19/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

With less than two weeks left until AEW All In London, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Owen Hart Men's Tournament winner Will Ospreay will be pulling double duty on AEW Dynamite.

The two men set to main event Wembley Stadium on August 30 will sit down with Renee Paquette for a candid interview ahead of their third major clash. Last week, Omega evened the odds when the Don Callis Family attacked Ospreay on Dynamite, but he promised that would be the last time he offered Ospreay his help.

Their friendship has become increasingly strained since AEW Redemption, and the external influence of the Don Callis Family and the Death Riders has only added to the drama. What will Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay have left to say to each other in their scheduled interview?

Ospreay's relationship with his United Empire brothers in NJPW has also been contentious in recent weeks after Ospreay joined the Death Riders after promising United Empire leader Callum Newman that he wouldn't. Tonight, Ospreay will attempt to rebuild trust with the faction he built when he teams up with Henare and Francesco Akira to take on the Don Callis Family's Lance Archer, Brian Cage, and Rocky Romero.

Kenny Omega will tackle the Don Callis Family as well, but he'll do it with the help of his longtime friends, the Young Bucks, as they take on El Clon, Mark Davis, and Jake Doyle. Omega and the Jackson brothers have a shared goal of walking out of Wembley Stadium with The Elite as champions once again. Will tonight be a step in the right direction?

The Continental Cup continues

All Elite Wrestling

The inaugural Continental Challenge Cup has entered the quarterfinal round. After defeating David Finlay last week, Jay White must defeat the reigning Continental Champion, Jon Moxley, to get through the quarterfinals.

White says he's ready to end Mox's reign, but the Death Rider refuses to go down without a fight after 235 days as champion. Will Jay White's winning ways continue, or will he suffer the same fate as everyone else who has attempted to dethrone Moxley as champion?

After an injury scare following his first-round win over Katsuyori Shibata, Nigel McGuinness announced that he will continue in the tournament, citing it as potentially his last chance to compete for a championship in his home country of England. Less than a week after wrestling Shibata, McGuinness will go head-to-head with another master technician for the first time: Hechicero.

Who will advance to the semifinals?

All Elite Women

The rivalry between AEW Women's World Champion Willow Nightingale and Owen Hart Women's Tournament winner Mercedes Moné reached a new level of chaos last week when Moné cut Nightingale's interview short with a blind attack on Dynamite and Nightingale thwarted Moné's post-match ambush of Zayda Steel on AEW Collision. Tonight, they'll be forced to air out their grievance together in a joint interview with Renee Paquette. What will they have to say before All In London?

For weeks, TBS Champion Maya World, Kris Statlander, Hikaru Shida, and Persephone have been in each other's orbit. Maya World defeated Hikaru Shida to become TBS Champion and secured a huge tag team victory over Shida and Persephone last week.

Persephone defeated Kris Statlander at AEW Grand Slam Mexico, but Statlander has bounced back with some wins of her own. With the TBS Championship on the line in a four-way clash, who will walk away with the gold?

How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:

Watch: TBS, HBO Max

AEW Dynamite Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST

AEW Dynamite Location:

Location: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena, Baltimore, MD

AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):

Willow Nightingale & Mercedes Moné Interview With Renee Paquette

Kenny Omega & Will Ospreay Sitdown Interview With Renee Paquette

Will Ospreay, Henare, & Francesco Akira vs. Brian Cage, Rocky Romero, & Lance Archer

TBS Championship Match: Maya World vs.Kris Statlander vs. Persephone vs. Hikaru Shida

Kenny Omega & Young Bucks vs. El Clon, Mark Davis, & Jake Doyle

Continental Cup Challenge Quarterfinal Match: Jay White vs. Jon Moxley

Continental Cup Challenge Quarterfinal Match: Nigel McGuinness vs. Hechicero