AEW TNT Champion Kevin Knight Predicts What He’ll Be Doing in Five Years

Kevin Knight has been having a stellar run in All Elite Wrestling, whether that has been teaming with "Speedball" Mike Bailey, Adam Page, and Mistico, or finding his first taste of singles gold when he captured the TNT Championship just recently at AEW Dynasty.

Knight is still rather young and has shown that he has what it takes to become a star within AEW. In a recent interview, he took a shot at predicting what the next few years of his career look like, both in and out of the squared circle.

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Breaking into Hollywood

Making an appearance on KATU News in preparation for AEW Dynamite in Portland, Knight sat down with Guillermo Motta and spoke about his first singles title win and what the future might hold for "The Jet."

When asked where he sees himself in the next five years, Knight said, "another champion, a few more champions on these shoulders." He mentions the fact that he has already had three title reigns after being with AEW for just a little over a year.

"I would love to make my way into the Hollywood business, whether it's stunt acting or leading roles. I would just love to just explore everything." Kevin Knight

Knight also points out the hard work and dedication that working in AEW has taught him, which could be a major help in building a successful career within Hollywood.

Knight wants to join the other wrestlers turned actors

Whenever Kevin Knight lands his first role, he will be far from the first wrestler to secure a spot on the big screen.

Some of the biggest names in Hollywood are former wrestlers, such as John Cena, Dave Bautista, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and have featured in both films and series over the years.

All Elite Wrestling has its own list of stars who have transitioned into acting careers, with roster members such as Kenny Omega, MJF, and Samoa Joe among those who have lent their voices to characters or appeared in live action.

Knight has been receiving some major praise for his in-ring work since joining AEW, so fans will need to keep an eye on what championships he captures in the next few years. Plus, with a career in Hollywood calling to him, it will be interesting to see what potential roles he can land on the big screen.