MJF Retains World Championship Over Kenny Omega At AEW Dynasty

MJF is still your AEW Men's World Champion.

In the main event of AEW Dynasty on PPV Sunday night, MJF defeated Kenny Omega to retain his championship. Now, MJF will head to AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night to defend against Darby Allin.

MJF beat Omega with a Heatseeker, but not without a lot of shenanigans. Near the end of the match, MJF pulled the referee into a V-Trigger from Omega. With the referee down, MJF stole the diamond he wore to the ring, which the referee already scoped out and made MJF remove.

MJF tried to use the diamond ring, but Omega countered it and connected with a One Winged Angel. Omega made the cover and had a three count, but there wasn't a referee in the ring to count it. Eventually, a new referee ran down and Omega covered, but MJF kicked out.

In the end, both men battled on the ring apron. Omega tried to drop MJF through a table with a One Winged Angel. Instead, MJF punched Omega in his injured stomach with the diamond ring. This allowed MJF to then pickup Omega and drop him through the same table with a piledriver. MJF then hit the Heatseeker and retained his title.

MJF KICKS OUT! The One Winged Angel connected, but @RefTurnerAEW was just a second too late!



Watch #AEWDynasty LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/K1WyPRCfDr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2026

After the match, MJF celebrated and sat on the throne that he used for his entrance. Omega was visibly upset and frustrated over what happened. The announce team railed on MJF and called him a horrible human being for winning the way he did.

As for Darby Allin, he beat Andrade El Idolo earlier in the show. The stipulation going into that match was if Allin won, he would earn a world title shot against either MJF or Omega.

Darby Allin is cashing in world title opportunity on AEW Dynamite

Darby Allin | All Elite Wrestling - Lee South

Allin got the victory in that match and won the shot at the title. In an interview with Renee Paquette during Dynasty, Allin declared that he would use his title shot on Wednesday. This week's Dynamite is near Allin's hometown in Washington.

AEW Dynasty was a strong PPV with a handful of surprising outcomes. FTR defeated Adam Copeland and Christian Cage to retain their AEW Men's World Tag Team Championships and Jon Moxley beat Will Ospreay cleanly in the middle of the ring after a Death Rider.

Respect shown by @AndradeElIdolo!



Watch #AEWDynasty LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/UccTkKnEcG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2026

in other action on the show, Kevin Knight won a Casino Gauntlet Match to win the vacant TNT Championship, Thekla retained the AEW Women's World Championship against Jaime Hayter, and The Young Bucks defeated Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita.

In addition to the world championship match Wednesday night on Dynamite, Willow Nightingale will also defend her TBS Championship. On the AEW Dynasty Zero Hour pre-show, Nightingale was attacked from behind by the returning Kamille. During the Dynasty broadcast, Nightingale cut a promo backstage and challenged Kamille to the match. Tony Khan made that match official.