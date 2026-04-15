AEW Dynamite Preview (4/15/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

In the fallout of AEW Dynasty, a new name has officially thrown their hat in the ring to challenge for the AEW World Championship.

Darby Allin defeated Andrade El Idolo in a standout number-one contender's match and quickly made it clear that he planned to cash in his title shot in his backyard of Seattle, WA, this week on AEW Dynamite Spring Break Thru.

As for the champion, the clash between The Devil and The God of Pro Wrestling lived up to all the hype. MJF is on top of the world following his defeat of Kenny Omega in the main event of Dynasty, retaining the AEW World Championship.

MJF and Darby Allin have been "pillars" of AEW since the promotion's founding in 2019. They've met one-on-one in the ring only once before at AEW Full Gear 2021, and MJF emerged as the winner. Nearly five years later, they'll meet again tonight, this time for the AEW World Championship.

MJF | All Elite Wrestling

In recent weeks, MJF entered a mutually beneficial agreement with the Don Callis Family to keep Darby Allin out of the world title picture, but ultimately, his efforts failed when Andrade El Idolo lost at Dynasty.

After such a grueling match against Kenny Omega, will MJF have enough gas left in the tank to overcome one of his oldest rivals, or will Darby Allin's dreams of becoming world champion come true in the city that's been so instrumental to his life and career?

There's a new face of TNT

AEW has a new TNT Champion and he's "2Flyy". Kevin Knight won the first singles title of his career at Dynasty when he won the Casino Gauntlet for the vacant TNT Championship. His JetSpeed tag team partner, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, also participated in the match and seemed to have a complicated reaction to coming up short.

Nevertheless, Knight's reign will kick off with a bang. He'll defend his new title against Claudio Castagnoli tonight at Dynamite Spring Break Thru after pinning Castagnoli's Death Riders teammate Daniel Garcia to win the Casino Gauntlet.

Will The Jet make a powerful statement in his first title defense, or will Castagnoli pull off a shocking upset win?

Kamille is back

Kamille returned at AEW Dynasty Zero Hour with an attack on TBS Champion Willow Nightingale and a statement-making exhibition match. | All Elite Wrestling

Kamille made a shocking return to AEW when she attacked TBS Champion Willow Nightingale backstage at Dynasty Zero Hour. Afterward, she was announced to be in action at Zero Hour and defeated her opponent in short order.

Before last Sunday, Kamille hadn't been seen in AEW since November 2024. She'll continue making her presence felt tonight when she challenges Nightingale for the TBS Championship.

Despite being banged up from the ambush, Willow Nightingale has assured the audience that she will be cleared to compete and defend her title. Can she conquer the Brickhouse, or will Kamille's return to AEW continue to gain steam?

How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:

Watch: TBS, HBO Max

AEW Dynamite Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST

AEW Dynamite Location:

Location: Angels of the Wind Arena in Everett, WA

AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):

MJF vs. Darby Allin for AEW World Championship

Kevin Knight vs. Claudio Castagnoli for the TNT Championship

Willow Nightingale vs. Kamille for the TBS Championship