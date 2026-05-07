AEW Dynamite and Collision Results (5/6/26): Allin Retains and Challenges MJF, Ospreay Update & More

AEW presented a special three-hour block of programming this week on TBS. The first two hours of the night were the standard Dynamite show on Wednesday night. The third hour was AEW Collision.

In the main event of AEW Dynamite, Darby Allin successfully defended the AEW World Championship against TNT Champion, Kevin Knight. Both Knight and Allin went to war. The match started with some slower mat wrestling in the middle of the ring. By the end, Kevin Knight was flying off the top rope onto Allin on the outside of the ring and in a coast-to-coast maneuver in the ring.

Knight flew around the ring, but Allin was able to target his knee for most of the match. Knight nursed the knee and it ended up leading to the finish. Darby Allin connected with two Coffin Drop dives before making the cover for the win.

After the match, Sting walked down to the ring and celebrated with Allin. Sting was on hand for the show to help honor Ted Turner, who passed away earlier on Wednesday. Sting and Tony Schiavone opened up the show this week with a beautiful tribute to Turner, who had WCW ties to both.

With Allin in the ring celebrating, the Collision portion of the night started with MJF walking out to the ramp. He mocked Allin's title reign and then demanded a rematch. As he has for weeks, Allin said that MJF has to put something on the line in order to get a title match.

The challenge is laid out, if @The_MJF doesn't sign the contract for the Title vs Hair Match, @DarbyAllin isn't going to let him challenge for the title!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TBS + HBO Max pic.twitter.com/FgP6c57u2r — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 7, 2026

MJF played along and suggested he put his scarf and his Dynamite Diamond Ring on the line. Allin said no to both of those suggestions. An angry MJF yelled for Allin to tell him what he wanted and Allin suggested his hair. Allin called for a hair vs. world title match and said if MJF doesn't sign the contract next week, he'd never get a rematch again.

MJF appeared as if he was going to accept the match, but then yelled for Allin to be reasonable. MJF was about to answer, but then dropped the microphone and walked off. That left the door open for Kazuchika Okada to walk into the ring to confront Darby Allin. Okada said he wanted a title match and Allin agreed. Earlier in the night, Okada defeated Bryan Keith.

"It's us against the world."



We go inside the intense training @WillOspreay is grinding through with @JonMoxley and the Death Riders!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS + HBO Max pic.twitter.com/pX3TXbxm8w — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 7, 2026

In other action across the three hours of television, Jon Moxley defeated Juice Robinson. The match wasn't the only time AEW fans would get to see The Death Riders. Later in the show, a training video aired that showed Will Ospreay working out with The Death Riders. Jon Moxley talked to Ospreay and asked Ospreay what life would be like if he couldn't be him.

Later in the AEW Collision portion of the night, the lead AEW doctor gave a medical update on Ospreay. He said that he didn't want Ospreay to go to Japan this past weekend, but that he didn't reinjure anything. He told Ospreay that if he passes his next MRI on his neck, he would get cleared. Ospreay was asked about his relationship with Moxley and Death Riders. He said he wasn't a Death Rider, but that he needed to work himself through doing things he didn't want to do.

We hear from Doc Sampson with a medical update on @WillOspreay following his training with the Death Riders, and Will Ospreay comments on where he stands in this training camp!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TBS + HBO Max pic.twitter.com/6J10Q089ei — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 7, 2026

Also, the Chris Jericho vs. Ricochet feud reached another level this week. Jericho cut a promo in the middle of the ring and called Ricochet out. Jericho told Ricochet he wanted another fight, but was told that he should find partners for a multi-person match. Ricochet said nobody would tag with Jericho because everyone hated him. Jericho said he would find the partners and challenged Ricochet and The Demand to a Stadium Stampede match.

Orange Cassidy defeated Dax Harwood in a singles match, but the end of the match set up the AEW Collision main event. After the match was over, Cassidy and the friends he brought to the ring brawled with Harwood's group.

Cassidy gets the win, but chaos has broken out immediately!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS + HBO Max pic.twitter.com/VFzGg1kK3u — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 7, 2026

In the main event of Collision to close the night out, both sides wrestled one another in a ten-man tag team match. The Young Bucks and Bang Bang Gang defeated The Death Riders and War Dogs. The match was wild and Ace Austin secured the victory for his team in the end.

After the match was over, The Bucks and Bang Bang Gang celebrated in the ring as the announce team highlighted next week's matches.

AEW Dynamite Results

AEW Dynamite | All Elite Wrestling

Jon Moxley defeated Juice Robinson

Orange Cassidy defeated Dax Harwood

Kazuchika Okada defeated Bryan Keith

Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida defeated Harley Cameron and Mina Shirakawa

Darby Allin defeated Kevin Knight to retain the AEW World Championship

AEW Collision Results

AEW Collision | All Elite Wrestling / allelitewrestling.com

Mike Bailey defeated AR Fox

Jaime Hayter defeated Skye Blue

Rush defeated a local jobber

The Young Bucks and Bang Bang Gang defeated The Death Riders and War Dogs