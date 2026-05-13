AEW Dynamite Preview (5/13/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

The grind doesn't stop for Darby Allin.

After two successful AEW World Championship matches last week against Kevin Knight on AEW Dynamite/Collision and PAC at AEW Fairway To Hell, NJPW World Television Champion Konosuke Takeshita is the next obstacle for Allin to overcome.

AEW International Champion Kazuchika Okada was originally scheduled to be Darby Allin's opponent, but obligations in Japan forced a change of plans. Now, Konosuke Takeshita will assume the task of bringing AEW's top prize to the Don Callis Family.

The AEW World Championship Match between @DarbyAllin and @BASTARDPAC was literally unlike anything we've ever seen before!



If you missed it, check out this highlight – then watch the #AEWCollision: Fairway to Hell replay RIGHT NOW on HBO MAX! pic.twitter.com/r4ykvUhm7J — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 10, 2026

The last time that Darby Allin and Konosuke Takeshita wrestled each other, Takeshita came out on top. Can he do it again and become AEW World Champion, or will Darby Allin's winning ways continue?

The 2026 Owen Hart Men's and Women's Tournament brackets will also be announced tonight, officially kicking off the road to AEW All In. 2025's winners were "Hangman" Adam Page and Mercedes Moné respectively, who will etch their names into AEW history this year?

Road to Double Or Nothing

A four-way match for the AEW Women's World Championship has been announced for AEW Double Or Nothing, featuring Thekla defending the world title against Jamie Hayter, Kris Statlander, and Hikaru Shida. Three of the participants will be in trios action tonight when the Triangle of Madness takes on the Brawling Birds and Hikaru Shida.

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS & HBO Max

TOMORROW! Wed, 5/13



Triangle of Madness vs

Brawling Birds/@shidahikaru



Before World Champion @toxic_thekla fights 3 former champs Shida/Stat/@jmehytr at #AEWDoN,

the Triangle fight Brawling Birds & Shida TOMORROW NIGHT! pic.twitter.com/ltPAYnf1Rr — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 13, 2026

Thekla and the Triangle of Madness have a huge target on their backs and Jamie Hayter, Alex Windsor, and Hikaru Shida have been eager to settle the score for weeks. Which woman will gain the upper hand heading into AEW Double Or Nothing?

As for the AEW Men's World Championship, we'll hear from MJF tonight as he responds to Darby Allin's challenge for a hair-versus-title match at Double Or Nothing. MJF has been spiraling since losing the title to Allin in Everett, WA. Is he willing to risk his hairline to get it back?

Also on Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling

Ahead of Cage & Cope's clash with FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at Double Or Nothing, the two teams will meet in a 10-man tag team match. Adam Copeland and Christian Cage will team up with the Young Bucks and Orange Cassidy. Cassidy defeated Dax Harwood in a Double Jeopardy match last week to earn a future opportunity at the tag titles. FTR, paired with The Dogs and Tommaso Ciampa, are on a quest for revenge.

In Asheville, NC, a city that holds a lot of sentimental value for FTR and Adam Copeland, which team can gain the upper hand before their final battle?

Will Ospreay has been training with the Death Riders over the last few weeks and now that he's cleared to compete, he gets an opportunity to show what he's learned versus Ace Austin tonight. What will the Aerial Assassin have up his sleeve?

How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:

Watch: TBS, HBO Max

AEW Dynamite Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST

AEW Dynamite Location:

Location: Harrah's Cherokee Center, Asheville, North Carolina

AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):

Darby Allin vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW World Championship

Cage & Cope, Young Bucks, & Orange Cassidy vs. FTR, The Dogs, & Tommaso Ciampa in a 10-Man Tag Match

Will Ospreay vs. Ace Austin

We'll hear from MJF

Triangle of Madness vs. Brawling Birds & Hikaru Shida