Dakota Kai Confirms Wrestling Status After Year-Long Hiatus From the Ring

The WWE universe has been missing Dakota Kai since her second WWE release on May 2 of last year.

She was a crucial member of the original Damage CTRL faction led by Bayley and won four tag team championships across NXT and the main roster during her time in WWE. Kai's last match in WWE took place on WWE's Main Event show against Ivy Nile. Her last match on WWE TV was against Nile as well, both matches being shorter than five minutes.

Kai's time in WWE certainly had its ups and downs. She wrestled at two WrestleMania events, but also suffered three major knee injuries since 2018, including a torn ACL in 2018 and a torn ACL in the other knee in 2023.

Kai, 37, sat down with Chris Van Vliet on Tuesday morning to explain how none of those setbacks are slowing her down in 2026.

Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile | WWE.com

Dakota has wrestled twice this year, despite what fans think

Being out of the wrestling spotlight can leave fans wondering, especially if it's not on WWE, AEW, or TNA television. She shared a laugh with Van Vliet over fans thinking she is retired and cleared the air on the status of her career.

"And everyone thinks I'm retired, and that's the thing, I was like, people so adamantly on social media...you guys just make things up for the sake of making things up. Like, 'she's definitely retired, da da da da da' and I haven't said anything! I'm not retired, yet." Dakota Kai on Insight

349 days after beating Ivy Nile in her last WWE match, Kai wrestled former AEW Women's champion Kris Statlander on March 8 for Pro Wrestling EVE's International title in a losing effort at Wrestle Queendom VIII. Just two weeks ago, she wrestled former NXT Women's tag team champion Shotzi Blackheart for the House of Glory Women's championship in another losing effort.

Kai is slowly but surely integrating herself back into the wrestling world. Elsewhere in the interview, she spoke about not forcing a move to one of the major wrestling companies.

Kai is having fun with wrestling

Kai was asked about the extent of her conversations with AEW and TNA, but she also talked about the freedom she's enjoying as an independent wrestler. Kai is ready to work wrestling back into her schedule more, but at her pace and on her terms.

"Yes, I would love to, but I think I want to be more like, I want to pick shows and matches and opponents that will like just be fun. I've got a whole bucket list that I want to get through, and I just want to do it for me...take these bookings here and there." Dakota Kai on Insight

She also explained how talks with TNA and AEW have not been serious and that she's enjoying where she's at with wrestling. Just this morning, she replied to a post on X from Shotzi Blackheart suggesting she needs to return to House of Glory.

She also issued a playful challenge to Kay Lee Ray days ago, formerly known as Alba Fyre in WWE, saying she would "let KLR batter" her. Ray welcomed the challenge.

Her next appearance in the ring is yet to be confirmed, but it's clear Kai plans on remaining active throughout the independent scene as long as the wrestling world keeps clamoring for her.