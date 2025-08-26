Former AEW Talent Reveals Free Agent Status
One of the more eccentric performers to ever appear in an AEW ring is hitting the market, and fans will surely be curious as to where she may end up.
Maki Itoh's colorful entrance and persona quickly caught the attention of AEW's audience when she debuted for the company in February of 2021, and she would go on to be a part of one of AEW's first Women's World Title Eliminator tournaments.
Despite a first-round loss, her popularity would vault her to more opportunities with the company, teaming with Britt Baker in a losing effort at AEW Revolution that year, and even appearing in the first Owen Hart Cup the following year as the "Joker" in the tournament.
Itoh took to social media on Tuesday, indicating she is now a free agent after leaving Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling. In addition, the promotion released a statement on the matter, and included a quote from Itoh on her departure (rough translation below):
"It all started when I delivered a powerful headbutt to Takagi-san in an idol lumberjack death match at the 2013 DDT Ryogoku tournament. I hadn't shown any promise as an idol, so pro wrestling was the first time I was praised. After many twists and turns, I spent 8 years and 7 months at Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling," she said.
"I owe my growth to Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling, which allowed me to develop my individuality without losing it," Itoh continued. "I am filled with gratitude for each and every person who has been involved with me. I will continue to wrestle, so I'm sure I'll meet everyone reading this again somewhere! I will cherish the experience and knowledge I've gained here and continue to work hard. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!"
Maki Itoh's Journey
As noted in her post, the 30-year-old indicates she plans to keep wrestling.
The J-pop star-turned wrestler first made appearances in DDT Pro-Wrestling in 2013, and eventually debuted in TJPW in 2016, spending the last nine years with the promotion. There, she is a two-time International Princess Champion, and won the Princess Tag Team Championship twice alongside Miyu Yamashita.
She has wrestled 11 matches for AEW over her career, and also, has notably wrestled for GCW nearly fifty times across her tenures in the United States. She most recently defeated Shotzi Blackheart as part of GCW's Japanese shows at the end of July.
The Latest On AEW, WWE, TNA & More