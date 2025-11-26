TNA Reportedly Targeting Former AEW Star — But An AEW Reunion Is Still Possible

TNA could be on the hunt for some new talent ahead of an expected new media rights deal, and one former AEW name could be getting a look from the organization.

The company is set to run a series of tapings in El Paso, Texas, at the beginning of December, with Final Resolution happening on Dec. 5. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports that a popular independent name who has garnered some attention since his deal expired should be a part of those tapings.

Sapp indicates that former AEW tag team wrestler Bear Bronson has had conversations with TNA about coming in to work the El Paso shows, and the company is reportedly hopeful to sign him if all goes well.

Bronson was a part of Bear Country in AEW, one of the teams that got exposure during the AEW Dark and pandemic era tapings. They would be repackaged as the Iron Savages, and also compete on Ring of Honor television. He would briefly work under the name Bulk Bronson as a result of the change to their team.

Bear Bronson's 2025

While the Iron Savages would not find much time on AEW TV, and their run with the company would come to a sudden end earlier this year.

Bronson's partner Boulder would have his contract terminated by the company after he was arrested and charged with a felony for domestic battery by strangulation. The charges would eventually be dropped. Bronson and Boulder would split as a result of the incident, however, and have not teamed since. Bronson would later have his contract expire, making him a free agent.

Even so, it has been an exceptional year for Bronson, who has emerged as one of the top in-ring talents on the independent circuit. The 30-year-old has wrestled 89 matches in 2025, and has been a staple of GCW, Limitless Wrestling, Wrestling Open, ICW, and beyond.

In addition to the interest from TNA, an AEW reunion is also reportedly not off the table. Sapp mentions in his update that an AEW source has expressed interest in bringing Bronson back to the promotion, presumably in a singles capacity.

Perhaps notably, Bronson was trained at Create A Pro Wrestling Academy on Long Island by TNA star Brian Myers and AEW's Pat Buck. As a result, it would make sense that both promotions could be interested in giving him a shot in the future.

