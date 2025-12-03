Paul Wight Provides Update On Potential In-Ring Return

Paul Wight, formerly The Big Show in WWE, isn't an active wrestler.

Wight joined AEW in 2021 as an announcer for the AEW Dark: Elevation YouTube show. Since that show, he's worked for the company in a backstage capacity and hasn't wrestled since 2023. His last official match was a six-man tag alongside Mike Bailey and Chris Jericho against The Don Callis Family at the Jericho Cruise in 2024.

Though he isn't active at the moment due to health reasons, he also isn't retired, and during an interview with Sam Roberts, Wight gave wrestling fans an update on a potential return to the ring and said he isn't ready to hang up his boots yet.

"The last thing I'm gonna do is go out in the ring and have people go, ‘Aw, poor Paul. They should just kill him like Old Yeller’ or something ... If I'm not out there humping and bumping and getting after it and slapping people's souls out of their chests and carry that presence, then it's time to hang up the boots. I'm not ready to hang up the boots yet.” Paul Wight

Paul Wight recently had back surgery

IMAGO / Zoonar

In the same interview, Wight revealed that he recently had back surgery, which hasn't helped his efforts to return to physical action in a wrestling ring.

"I had a small back surgery done a couple months ago ... I’m working with the best people I can work with in South Florida. I got a lot of great people on the team. I've got great medical support. Tony Kahn's been extremely supportive. So, we're just plugging away. Paul Wight

Wight is a multiple-time world champion in both WCW and WWE. He wrestled in the main event of WrestleMania 16 in 2000 and also held the WWE Intercontinental, United States, and Tag Team Championships during his time with the company.

Wight's last appearance in a WWE ring as a wrestler was in July of 2020 against Randy Orton. This was in the middle of WWE's pandemic era, and the match took place at the WWE Performance Center without WWE fans in attendance.

Wight's last televised AEW appearance was as an announcer on a PPV pre-show, where he served on commentary for QT Marshall vs. Big Boom AJ.

