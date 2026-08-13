Is it Just a Matter of Time Before The New Day Arrive in AEW?

As evidenced Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite, Swerve Strickland could use some allies. It's a good thing for him that Kofi (Kingston) and Austin Creed (Xavier Woods) are free agents.

The multi-time World Tag Team Champions unexpectedly reached a mutual separation agreement with WWE back in May, roughly a year after they both had signed lucrative five-year contract extensions. According to multiple outlets, Kofi and Creed were approached about taking a pay cut and chose to ask for their release instead.

Kofi seemingly confirmed the reports a couple of days later when he published a lengthy goodbye note to WWE on social media, which carried an underlying tone of knowing one's worth.

The New Day | IMAGO / Depositphotos

"Do your best to live a life without regrets, control what you can control, always give it your all, and fight hard for what you believe in. Do not ever compromise or accept less than your due when it comes to your worth. Find the courage to believe in yourself and fearlessly pursue your goals and dreams, because anything is possible."

That message from Kofi was soon followed by one from his longtime tag team partner, who thanked everyone for letting him be Xavier Woods and giving him the confidence to walk away from WWE as Austin Creed.

The New Day did have to wait 90 days for their WWE contracts to officially expire, but that deadline passed earlier this month. Kofi and Creed have already been announced for Chris Jericho’s next Rock n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea, and many fans are eagerly awaiting their debut in All Elite Wrestling.

It may just be a matter of time before Kofi and Austin Creed become All Elite

The New Day have been seen as natural fits for All Elite Wrestling from the moment it was announced that they'd be departing WWE. Reports surfaced soon after that it was a "foregone conclusion" that they'd making their way to AEW when able.

Kofi and Creed are now able to sign wherever they want, and Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp reported Wednesday night that fans should expect some movement toward an AEW signing very soon.

"While the sources wouldn't outright confirm the acquisitions of Austin Creed and Kofi, it was noted that it is expected that they are joining the company soon."

The moment is shattered!



The Demand interrupt the occasion and make their presence felt!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS + HBO Max pic.twitter.com/i3a3KEoJML — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 13, 2026

The New Day tidbit was added to a report about Swerve Strickland's potential return to AEW programming, which came to fruition just hours later.

Swerve interrupted a promo segment with World Trios Champions "Hangman" Page and Brodido, before he was run off by The Demand for being a solo act. Ricochet's verbiage heavily implied that Strickland wouldn't be standing alone for much longer.

It wasn't that long ago that Swerve called Kofi a friend and shouted him out for making pro wrestling history on AEW television. We'll find out soon enough if they'll get the chance to explore that friendship further as members of the same locker room once again.