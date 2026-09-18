Latest on Ilja Dragunov Reportedly Signing With AEW

Ilja Dragunov left WWE earlier this summer, and a new report shines a light on what's next for the former United States Champion.

Dragunov became a breakout star on NXT UK and won the NXT UK Championship before joining the stateside NXT roster in 2022. He had a memorable run on the brand and won the NXT Championship in 2023, beating Carmelo Hayes to win the gold at No Mercy.

Later losing the title to Trick Williams, he joined the main roster in 2024. This chapter of Dragunov's career stalled after he won the United States Championship last fall, and he opted not to renew his contract this past August.

Since his departure from WWE, fans have been buzzing about Dragunov's future, and a new report provides an update.

Ilja Dragunov | WWE

Ilja Dragunov expected to start soon after signing with AEW

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Dragunov (real name Ilja Rukober) has signed with AEW, and he should be starting with the company "very soon." Meltzer notes that the move was clear back in August, when AEW CEO Tony Khan spoke highly of Dragunov ahead of All In at Wembley Stadium. However, these deals typically take time to finalize, and that was the case here. Meltzer did not provide any other details about the situation.

This report comes just days after Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp reported that Dragunov was set to sign with AEW, joining fellow former WWE stars the New Level and the Motor City Machine Guns in doing so.

Sapp said that Dragunov's move had been planned for some time, but they had to deal with some hurdles regarding visa issues. Sapp also noted that Dragunov had not officially signed, but he would join the company barring unforeseen circumstances.

Dragunov has not had a match since he competed in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown in April. Since the WWE Royal Rumble at the end of January, he has only had four matches.

Dragunov missed over a year due to a torn ACL before he returned last October and won the United States Championship from Sami Zayn. He defended the title several times before Carmelo Hayes dethroned him.

Many fans are eager to see Dragunov mix it up with AEW's roster, and it seems like it's just a matter of time before he makes his debut. The Takedown on SI will provide more information as it becomes available.