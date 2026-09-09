Latest on Heavy Kairi Sane Interest Following Surprise WWE Release

Kairi Sane has not yet found a new home following her surprise release from WWE earlier this year, but that's not due to a lack of interest.

The former NXT & IWGP Women's Champion is one of the top names currently available on the professional wrestling free agent market, and Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting that Kairi's representatives have been in contact with All Elite Wrestling.

As of this writing, however, an agreement to bring her into the company has not yet been finalized.

"There are a number of companies currently interested in the Japanese star, including outside of the United States," Ross Sapp wrote in his report Tuesday evening. "When we spoke to sources familiar with the situation, we were told Marigold is not expected to end up as Kairi’s home in Japan."

Was Kairi Sane ever considered for AEW All In: London?

Kairi Sane | Netflix

Kairi spoke with Weekly Pro Wrestling's Special Edition magazine, RING PLUS vol.14, back in August, and called her release from WWE a shock. Especially considering that her storyline with Asuka and IYO SKY had not yet concluded.

WWE's loss will be another company's gain, just as soon as Kairi makes up her mind about what she wants out of her next career move.

"I've received offers from so many promotions around the world that I can't even count them on both hands," Kairi told RING PLUS last month, "I actually met with the people who reached out from Japan. I haven't made a final decision yet. I'm prepared to complete a new story from here, all the way to the end."

It was back in July that Kairi confirmed that she signed on with Barry Bloom's agency, which is a move that has traditionally preceded a jump to AEW. Some had speculated that Sane would put pen to paper in time for an appearance at All In: London, but Sean Ross Sapp says that was never considered likely.

"Those that we spoke to implied that it didn't seem likely [Kairi] would have been signed by All In at almost any point, and she wasn't factored into that show along the way at any point," Ross Sapp wrote in his report.

Kairi would make an excellent addition to the AEW Women's Division if she ultimately chooses to sign with Tony Khan's company. Not only is she one of the best bell-to-bell female performers in the world, but she already has history with some of the top women's stars in All Elite Wrestling, including Mercedes Moné and Thekla.

We'll keep you updated on her status as soon as more information becomes available.