Major Update on Kyle Fletcher's AEW Injury Status

If you're a big fan of current AEW TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher, you're not going to love today's update on the injury he sustained last month on Collision.

On the March 28 episode of AEW Collision, Kyle Fletcher reunited with his former Aussie Open tag team partner Mark Davis to take on The Rascalz. Prior to the match, Fletcher declared that after tonight's win, he was going to be going after MJF and the AEW World Championship. Unfortunately, for the Protostar, that isn't going to happen.

During the tag match, Fletcher sustained an injury. While he and Davis picked up the win over The Rascalz, it will likely be the last time we see the Protostar in the ring for the time being.

Kyle Fletcher | All Elite Wrestling

Kyle Fletcher suffered a meniscus injury on AEW Collision

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Kyle Fletcher suffered a meniscus injury in his tag match on Collision. While the extent of the injury is unclear, Sapp reports it will sideline the Protostar for quite some time. Noting that Fletcher has sustained additional injuries that will rack up the amount of time he'll be out of action.

If it were just a meniscus injury, a non-surgical issue, recovery could take anywhere from four to eight weeks. A surgery-related meniscus injury could put Fletcher on the shelf for anywhere from three to six months. Tack on the additional unknown injuries, and this could potentially end up sidelining one of the key members of the Don Callis Family for the rest of the year.

As for the TNT Championship, if Fletcher has to miss an extended period of time, you have to believe the title will be declared vacant and a tournament will be held to crown a new champion. Typically, if the performer isn't scheduled to miss much time, an interim champion would be crowned, but this doesn't seem to be the case.

Kyle Fletcher isn't the only injured AEW star

Private Party | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

In addition to the Kyle Fletcher injury, Private Party's Marq Quen also suffered an injury on the March 28 episode of Collision.

Private Party was in action in a losing effort against Jon Moxley and Daniel Garcia of the Death Riders. Later in the same show, we heard from Moxley, who declared we wouldn't be seeing the duo again anytime soon.

The following week, we would get a promo from Isiah Kassidy confirming that his tag team partner, Marq Quen, suffered an injury in that tag match. According to Sapp, Quen suffered a "tear of some sort" and is scheduled to miss "significant time." This couldn't have come at a worse time for Quen, as Private Party just returned to action in February after being kept off television for over a year.

On behalf of everyone here at The Takedown on SI, we wish Kyle Fletcher and Marq Quen a quick and painless recovery.