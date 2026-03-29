Nikki Bella and Kyle Fletcher Appear to Suffer Injuries During Weekend Events

Both WWE's Nikki Bella and AEW's Kyle Fletcher appear to have suffered injuries this weekend. That's never the news you want to hear, but especially in Bella's case as she's now less than three weeks away from her first WrestleMania match in nearly a decade.

The Bella Twins defeated Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss in controversial fashion this past Friday night on SmackDown. Lash Legend, who was watching the match at ringside with Nia Jax, clocked Bliss with a right hand that allowed Brie Bella to pin the former Women's Champion with a school boy roll up.

The Irresistable Forces are reportedly scheduled to defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles in a Fatal 4-Way Match at WrestleMania 42, and the Bella Twins are supposed to be apart of that match. The Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez, however, says that Nikki Bella tweaked her leg toward the end of her match on Friday.

“Not sure the severity but Nikki Bella appeared to suffer some sort of leg injury while brawling off screen with Nia Jax before the finish of their tag match on SmackDown,” Alvarez reported. “She was limping and had Nia throw her outside afterwards and never got into the ring again, and the doctor was over checking on her for the rest of the segment.”

Nikki Bella did return to television later in the show for a backstage segment with Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, so hopefully that's a positive sign that she'll be okay moving forward.

Jax and Legend will defend their tag titles against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria this coming Monday night on Raw. We'll have to wait and see if The Bellas and Charlexa get involved in some fashion.

Kyle Fletcher reportedly left AEW Collision in a walking boot

Kyle Fletcher | Lee south - All Elite Wrestling

Reigning TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher was in action Saturday night on AEW Collision, but he left the ringside area in some pain after the final bell.

Fletcher and Mark Davis defeated Zachary Wentz and Dezmond Xavier in a very good tag team match after Davis hit Xavier with a gutwrench piledriver, but several minutes beforehand, there was some unintended friendly fire between the members of Aussie Open that left Fletcher hobbled.

Davis accidentally came down on the Protostar's knee as they were going for a set of suplexes in stereo, forcing Fletcher to land very awkwardly.

Kyle Fletcher landed bad on his leg #AEWCollison pic.twitter.com/Sj4Ynwh76t — TG /トーマス・ゴードン (@ThomasGordAxW) March 29, 2026

Fletcher was then checked out by the ringside doctor before ultimately continuing the match. After the show, however, Bryan Alvarez says he was still feeling the effects of the injury.

“Kyle Fletcher left the show [Saturday night] in a walking boot,” Alvarez reported. “Whatever the injury is it’s legit.”

The Protostar has become a central figure of AEW programming over the past year, and prior to the injury, Fletcher made it known that he was coming the AEW Men's World Championship. The Takedown on SI wishes the best to both Kyle Fletcher and Nikki Bella.