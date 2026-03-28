AEW Collision Results, Highlights & Live Blog (3/28/26)
All Elite Wrestling rolls through Cedar Rapids, Iowa, at the Alliant Energy Power House for tonight's live episode of AEW Collision, featuring two huge title matches.
It's been almost two months since Kazuchika Okada defended the International Championship on AEW programming. Tonight on Collision, he will defend the title against a man who defeated him last year in the Continental Classic, Kevin Knight.
It's been very rare for Okada to suffer a singles loss in AEW. He's only lost seven singles matches since signing with the company back in 2024. Will Kevin Knight leave Cedar Rapids with two championships? Or will The Rainmaker continue to prove why he's one of the best wrestlers in the world today? Tune in to find out.
Former AEW TNT Champion Tommaso Ciampa is also announced to compete tonight against Ace Austin of the Bang Bang Gang. We've seen a new side of the Psycho Killer in AEW since turning on Mark Briscoe earlier this month on Collision. He's also the same man who eliminated Austin from the Blackjack Battle Royal earlier this month at Revolution.
Will Ciampa secure another win on his quest to reclaim the TNT Championship? Or will Ace Austin get his revenge and pick up the biggest win of his AEW career in the process? Either way, this should be an excellent matchup.
The Babes of Wrath will also be in action tonight, looking to reclaim the AEW Women's World Tag Team Titles as they step into the ring with Divine Dominion. Willow Nightingale, working double duty at Revolution, proved to be the team's undoing, allowing Megan Bayne and Lena Kross to easily defeat the champions at the pay-per-view.
Will tonight be another story? Or will we just see more of the same from the newly formed dominant duo? We'll find out soon enough.
These are the only matches currently advertised for tonight's broadcast, but you can expect additional announcements before AEW Collision goes live later tonight on TNT and HBO MAX.
AEW Collision results:
The Takedown on SI's live coverage of tonight's episode of AEW Collision kicks off at 8 PM ET.
AEW Collision card:
- AEW International Championship: Kevin Knight vs. Kazuchika Okada (c)
- AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship: The Babes of Wrath (Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron) vs. Divine Dominion (c) (Megan Bayne and Lena Kross)
- Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Bang Bang Gang's Ace Austin
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Matt Black got involved in the wrestling media industry over two decades ago, covering WWE video games released by Acclaim, THQ, and 2K. He has been covering professional wrestling for multiple digital outlets since 2019. He is the former Senior Editor of WrestleZone and has extensive knowledge of the entire wrestling industry. In his spare time, Matt enjoys cheering for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Lakers. He's also a diehard comic book movie fan and doesn't pick sides when it comes to the endless debates of Marvel versus DC.Follow RAWFShowtime