AEW Collision Results, Highlights & Live Blog (3/28/26)

All Elite Wrestling rolls through Cedar Rapids, Iowa, at the Alliant Energy Power House for tonight's live episode of AEW Collision, featuring two huge title matches.

It's been almost two months since Kazuchika Okada defended the International Championship on AEW programming. Tonight on Collision, he will defend the title against a man who defeated him last year in the Continental Classic, Kevin Knight.

It's been very rare for Okada to suffer a singles loss in AEW. He's only lost seven singles matches since signing with the company back in 2024. Will Kevin Knight leave Cedar Rapids with two championships? Or will The Rainmaker continue to prove why he's one of the best wrestlers in the world today? Tune in to find out.

Kevin Knight pulled off a major upset victory over Kazuchika Okada in the 2025 Continental Classic tournament. | All Elite Wrestling

Former AEW TNT Champion Tommaso Ciampa is also announced to compete tonight against Ace Austin of the Bang Bang Gang. We've seen a new side of the Psycho Killer in AEW since turning on Mark Briscoe earlier this month on Collision. He's also the same man who eliminated Austin from the Blackjack Battle Royal earlier this month at Revolution.

Will Ciampa secure another win on his quest to reclaim the TNT Championship? Or will Ace Austin get his revenge and pick up the biggest win of his AEW career in the process? Either way, this should be an excellent matchup.

The Babes of Wrath will also be in action tonight, looking to reclaim the AEW Women's World Tag Team Titles as they step into the ring with Divine Dominion. Willow Nightingale, working double duty at Revolution, proved to be the team's undoing, allowing Megan Bayne and Lena Kross to easily defeat the champions at the pay-per-view.

Will tonight be another story? Or will we just see more of the same from the newly formed dominant duo? We'll find out soon enough.

Saturday Night #AEWCollision

LIVE, 8/7c on TNT + HBO Max

TONIGHT!



AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship@MeganBayne/@Lena_Kross vs Harley Cameron/@WillowWrestles



The Babes of Wrath will get their rematch vs Divine Dominion for the titles, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/2QD6EU9A92 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 28, 2026

These are the only matches currently advertised for tonight's broadcast, but you can expect additional announcements before AEW Collision goes live later tonight on TNT and HBO MAX.

AEW Collision results:

The Takedown on SI's live coverage of tonight's episode of AEW Collision kicks off at 8 PM ET.

AEW Collision card:

AEW International Championship: Kevin Knight vs. Kazuchika Okada (c)

AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship: The Babes of Wrath (Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron) vs. Divine Dominion (c) (Megan Bayne and Lena Kross)