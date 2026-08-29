Major Update on The New Day's Future and Potential Spoilers for AEW All In: London

It had been considered a foregone conclusion by many in the professional wrestling world, but it appears that ink has been put to paper, and both Kofi and Austin Creed will soon debut in All Elite Wrestling.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select broke the news Saturday night on the eve of AEW All In: London, which will emanate from inside of Wembley Stadium Sunday afternoon, and the duo formerly known as The New Day are expected to make their return to television imminently.

"The official deal came together in the last couple of weeks we're told, as they were not signed as of two weeks ago. Since then, talks engaged and a deal was worked out," Ross Sapp wrote in his report.

Kofi and Creed, once known as Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods individually, will receive a new team name upon their arrival in AEW. As of this writing, it's not known what that name will be.

During his All In: London media call this week, Tony Khan heavily teased that a debuting team would be filling the wild card, or joker, slot in the Trios Roulette Royale on Sunday, and Ross Sapp has also heard a bit more regarding that match.

Kofi and Austin Creed are expected to team with Swerve Strickland at All In: London

Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods | Netflix

"Hangman" Adam Page, Brody King and Bandido will be defending their AEW World Trios Championships on Sunday against six other teams, including The Death Riders, The Conglomeration, The Dogs, The Demand, The Bang Bang Gang, and the aforementioned wildcard team.

Swerve Strickland's desire to get involved in the hunt for the trios titles has been anything but a secret, he's just lacked the required number of teammates to throw his name into the mix. Sean Ross Sapp says that will change once Kofi and Creed arrive.

Ross Sapp is reporting that The New Day are set to join Swerve Strickland on Sunday, and they will be the surprise entrant in the Trios Royal Roulette. That match is scheduled to get underway on the free Buy-In portion of the show, but it is widely expected that the contest will spill over onto the main show and folks will have to pay to witness who wins the titles in real time.

When they debut at All In: London, it'll mark the first match for either Kofi or Austin Creed since before they negotiated their departure from WWE.

It was widely reported back in May that WWE parent company, TKO, had approached The New Day about taking a pay cut less than a year after they both had agreed to five-year extensions. The Hall of Fame pair opted to bet on themselves, and asked for their release from WWE.