Mercedes Mone Teases Huge Dream Match With Current WWE Star

Mercedes Mone accomplished what she said she would at Forbidden Door on Sunday night in San Jose.

For the second year in a row, Mone won the Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament and will challenge for the AEW Women's World Championship at All In later this summer. Last year, Mone lost to Toni Storm. As things stand now, Mone is slated to face Thekla at All In. Thekla retained her world title at Forbidden Door with a win over Starlight Kid.

While Thekla will be Mone's All In opponent, apparently she has some other matches on her mind. Mone took to social media on Monday afternoon and teased a major dream match with a former top foe and current WWE Superstar.

Mercedes Mone teases Bayley match

Mone used her Instagram account on Monday and teased a match with her former rival and tag team partner, Bayley. The tease was featured in an Instagram story post with a promo shot of a potential match between Mone and Bayley.

The fan-made graphic featured both their faces and was on the WrestleDream background, with Bayley's name appearing as Davina Rose, which was her name on the independents.

A tease? Trolling? Time will tell.

Mone and Bayley have history together

Bayley | Netflix

Both Bayley and Mercedes Mone were central figures in the women's revolution back in 2015, catching fire under the booking of Triple H on the black and gold brand.

The two women wrestled in the most iconic match in NXT history at the first-ever NXT TakeOver in Brooklyn. In that match, Bayley defeated Mone, known at the time as Sasha Banks, to win the NXT Women's Championship for the first time ever.

They followed up that match with a PPV main event at the NXT TakeOver Respect event, where Bayley defeated Mone in an Iron Man Match to retain her championship.

Mercedes Mone and Bayley | Mercedes Mone IG

Both women had individual success after being called up to the main roster. They are both former world champions and became the first-ever Women's Tag Team Champions. That run began a partnership that would last into WWE's Thunderdome pandemic era. Both Bayley and Mone were signature parts of those shows without audiences.

Mone is on her way to a world championship match at All In at the end of August. As for Bayley, she has a personal score to settle with Lyra Valkyria. Valkyria turned on Bayley last week on Raw after the duo had been a tag team for months. An official match has not been scheduled between the two at this time.

What would Mercedes Mone vs. Bayley look like in an AEW ring? Wrestling fans all over the world would sure like to know. Earlier this month, it was reported that Bayley's current WWE contract expires at the end of 2026.

The WrestleDream event that Mone teased the match for is typically a fall show for AEW.