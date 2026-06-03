New Report Reveals Bayley's Contract Situation With WWE

When history gets written about this era of WWE, Bayley will be a major part of it.

Bayley was a member of the Four Horsewomen of NXT alongside Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Sasha Banks. The four women were responsible for the WWE Women's Revolution that took place in 2015.

Prior to that, the Divas division was how women participated on the main roster on WWE television. Because of the matches that those women had with Natalya, Paige, and others in NXT, WWE fans began viewing women's wrestling differently and calling for more of it from top WWE brass.

Bayley was a fixture of that movement and also a mainstay during the heyday era of Black and Gold NXT. She had numerous matches at TakeOver events and an iconic match against Banks at the first-ever NXT TakeOver Brooklyn show.

On the main roster, Bayley had held multiple women's championships. She's held world titles on both Raw and SmackDown, and along with Banks, was the first-ever WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Alongside Banks, Bayley was also a prominent figure during WWE's COVID-era of programming. She was a regular on television without crowds because of her style and ability to shift within tough dynamics.

With so much history in the company, it would be silly for WWE to let Bayley out of contract. A new report indicates she is nearing that point.

Bayley is entering the final stretch of her WWE contract

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria | WWE

According to WrestleVotes, Bayley's WWE contract is entering its final months and is set to expire at the end of 2026. At that point, Bayley will be a free agent. The report indicates that no agreement has been reached on a new contract and that neither side has publicly discussed the contract situation.

Bayley will have options as a pro wrestling free agent. Tony Khan and AEW would jump at the opportunity to sign one of the most famous women's wrestlers of all-time. There is precedent, too.

Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone, left WWE and ended up a free agent. She worked for a variety of independent promotions, including New Japan Pro Wrestling and Stardom. Eventually, she signed with AEW, which is where she still works today.

Bayley could follow in those footsteps. In AEW, another Bayley vs. Mone match would be a draw. Bayley against Thekla, Toni Storm, Kris Statlander, and other current members of the women's division would be strong matches for the company to have as well.

Currently on Raw, Bayley is in the middle of a tag team run alongside Lyra Valkyria. This week, they declared that they were the top contenders for the tag championships.