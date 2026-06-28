AEW Forbidden Door 2026 Results, Highlights & Live Blog

Tonight's AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view comes to us live from the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

The yearly event where AEW collides with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, CMLL, and STARDOM will be headlined this evening by a triple main event that will help set the stage for All Elite Wrestling on the road to All In: London this August.

In the finals of the Men's Owen Hart Tournament, we'll see a rematch from two years ago at this very pay-per-view as Will Ospreay goes one-on-one against Swerve Strickland. Two years ago, Strickland defeated Ospreay to retain the AEW World Championship. Now, with a shot at the title on the line this August at All In: London, Ospreay and Swerve both look to punch their ticket to the main event of AEW's most important event of the year.

On the flip side of the Women's Owen Hart Finals, last year's winner, Mercedes Moné, will defend her title against Maya World, who has been on an incredible run in this tournament. While Mercedes will just be fighting for another shot at the AEW Women's World Championship, Maya will be fighting for something even greater as she carries the memory of her brother, whom she tragically lost just a few weeks ago.

AEW World Champion MJF finds himself in a precarious situation as he teams with the Don Callis Family against Mark Briscoe, Darby Allin, Konosuke Takeshita, and Darby Allin inside a steel cage. If Briscoe's team wins, Mark gets a future AEW World Title shot.

Kenny Omega will also be looking for another shot at MJF's title this evening as he steps in the ring with Zack Sabre Jr. of New Japan Pro-Wrestling. It seems like MJF could have plenty of problems to deal with in the months ahead, after tonight is over.

Kenny Omega | Ricky Havlik - All Elite Wrestling

You can check out the quick results for tonight's event following the conclusion of the pay-per-view by scrolling down to the bottom of this article.

AEW Forbidden Door results:

Drilla Moloney defeated Daniel Garcia (w/ Marina Shafir). This is the opening contest of the evening on the Buy In. The match is all Garcia early on, physically picking apart Moloney. Despite a few short bursts of offense, Garcia was in control for the majority of the matchup.

Moloney would rebound however in the closing moments, hitting Garcia with the Drilla Killa to score the pinfall victory.

DRILLA KILLA!



Watch the #ForbiddenDoor Buy In on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/dAUL33rO5N — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 28, 2026

Maika defeated Skye Blue (w/ Julia Hart) in a Survival of the Fittest qualifying match. Julia Hart was immediately forced to leave ringside, so this match will likely not have outside interference. Unlike the opener, this is a fairly even back-and-forth contest. It doesn't feel like either woman has been in full control of the match for any extended period of time.

Maika would nail Skye Blue with a brainbuster on the ring apron, turning the tide of the match in her favor. The finish of the match saw Maika hit Blue with a Michinoku Driver to score the pinfall victory.

SHE'S DONE IT! @_Maika0324 advances to the TBS Title Survival of the Fittest Match on #AEWDynamite, THIS WEDNESDAY!



Watch the #ForbiddenDoor Buy In on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/PiPh8vNUFV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 28, 2026

Divine Dominion defeated Thunder Rosa and Olympia to retain the AEW Women's World Tag Team Titles. This is the final match on the Buy In; the main card is up next. The challengers came out of the gate hot, taking it to the champions, but it didn't take long for Megan Bayne and Lena Kross to take control of the contest.

Rosa and Olympia fought back and made it a close match a multiple points but it wasn't enough as Bayne and Olympia hit their double chokeslam on Thunder Rosa to score the pinfall victory.

Keep refreshing throughout the evening for live coverage of tonight's AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view event.

AEW Forbidden Door card:

Drilla Moloney defeated Daniel Garcia (Buy In)

Survival of the Fittest qualifying match: Maika defeated Skye Blue (Buy In)

Divine Dominion defeated Thunder Rosa and Olympia to retain the AEW Women's World Tag Team Titles

AEW Continental Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Bandido

Young Bucks vs. El Sky Team vs. Unbound Co.

IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship: Shota Umino (c) vs. PAC

AEW World Tag Team Championship: Adam Copeland and Christian Cage (c) vs. The Dogs

AEW Women's World Championship: Thekla (c) vs. Starlight Kid

Kenny Omega vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Women's Owen Hart Tournament Finals: Mercedes Moné vs. Maya World

12-Man Cage match: Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, Kyle O'Reilly, Konosuke Takeshita, and Darby Allin vs. MJF, Kyle Fletcher, Kazuchika Okada, Andrade El Idolo, Jake Doyle, and Kevin Knight

Men's Owen Hart Tournament Finals: Will Ospreay vs. Swerve Strickland