MJF Praises Young AEW Locker Room That Has "No More Cancers" Ahead of AEW Revolution (Exclusive)

On Sunday, Maxwell Jacob Friedman will enter the main event of AEW Revolution against "Hangman" Adam Page in anticipation of one of the most brutal matches of his career. But even as he prepares his body for a Texas Death Match that will see him put the AEW World Championship on the line, he's impressed by where the company is at is approaches the biggest show of the spring.

While Page is often viewed as AEW's main character in the eyes of many fans, MJF has been an anchor for the company for as long as his cowboy counterpart has. Both were integral parts of AEW's launch in 2019, and both have seen the highs and lows of the promotion's seven-year run.

And though the early years may have utilized more legacy names such as Chris Jericho, Christian Cage, and Sting to give the company more equity, the AEW World Champion MJF tells The Takedown on SI that at this moment, AEW's locker room is the best representation of what Tony Khan's promotion can be.

"Right now, it's about fresh faces. It's about the new young guys. It's about pushing the guys that are under 40 into emphasis. It's about giving opportunities to individuals that want to be in All Elite Wrestling. If you don't want to be in AEW, f**k off, go have fun elsewhere. We don't want you here," the two-time AEW World Champion said.

"Everyone in that locker room right now wants to be in AEW, because it's the most competitive locker room. It's where the best wrestle. It's where you get compensated the way you should be compensated for your talents. It's where you're treated like a human being. And right now, there's never been a better team atmosphere in the history of the AEW locker room. Am I a part of that team? Abso-f**king-lutely not, I hang out in my own locker room. But it's nice to see everybody getting along."

AEW's locker room has changed while getting younger

"Hangman" Adam Page will aim to become AEW World Champion for the third time at AEW Revolution. | Lee South-All Elite Wrestling

For a period of time, the backstage drama of the AEW locker room stole more headlines than what was on the actual television programs.

Most notably, CM Punk's arrival and subsequent departure dominated the news cycle over a three-year period, with the company even leaning into the drama on television at one point. Several talent would air their frustrations about a lack of TV time, and the likes of Rusev and Aleister Black would end up joining Punk in returning to WWE.

But Friedman tells The Takedown on SI the current health of the locker room is a credit to talent who want to be there, checking their egos at the door and investing in making AEW the best it can be.

"There's no bullshit. There's no more cancers. There's no more a**holes that think they're too cool for school. There's no more shmegegges that think they should be elsewhere," Friedman said, without naming any individuals in particular. "Everybody in this promotion wants to be in this promotion, and if you don't, you get weeded out pretty damn fast because we'll beat the s**t out of you and send you packing."

Sunday's main event, which will see Page put his ability to challenge for the AEW World Championship ever again on the line, is exactly the type of bout MJF feels the AEW locker room can showcase to help it stand out today.

The combined age of Friedman and Page is 63 years old. In contrast, WWE's two main events for WrestleMania will see CM Punk (47) and Roman Reigns (40) square off, and his old mentor Cody Rhodes (40) battle Randy Orton (45). The holder of the "Triple B" recognizes that WrestleMania's brand makes the show its own animal and didn't want to compare the two promotions much, but is proud that Sunday's main event embodies the current state of AEW.

"If they want to have those guys on the top of the card, and wrestling fans are upset that those guys on the top of the card are in their 40s and 50s, that's not my place," he said. "But what I will say is the guys on top of the card in our promotion, the alternative, are not in their 40s and 50s, and that's just the truth."

MJF believes one women's star stands out in the AEW locker room

Harley Cameron has become one of AEW's breakout performers. | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Though never one to shy from praising himself, Friedman did point out several individuals he believes have been essential to AEW's youth movement.

MJF noted that people like "Speedball" Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight, Kyle Fletcher, Queen Aminata, and Gabe Kidd are all becoming players in the company's current playing field. However, he believes one talent in particular has demonstrated the promotion's shift to emphasizing fresher faces with high upside.

Harley Cameron will be in action on Sunday, defending her AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship alongside Willow Nightingale against Megan Bayne and Lena Kross. Her ascent from comedy hand to major player in the AEW women's division over the last two years has been a highlight of the company's youth movement, and MJF thinks she is on the cusp of becoming one of AEW's top stars.

"I'd be shocked if Harley Cameron's not world champion one day," he said. "I think that she's just a triple threat, and she's got it all going on for her. And she's tremendously, tremendously, tremendously entertaining."

Friedman drew parallels between his skill set and hers, and said that Cameron has the one quality that you can't teach someone in training.

"That answer is 'it.' There are certain things that you can train for, and learn, and figure out as you go along," he said. "Like, for example, bell to bell, Harley Cameron is the most improved female wrestler in the world today. This is a fact. I'm so proud of her. I think that it's so clear how hard she's worked to become who she is in the ring.

"However, let's be honest. If you want to be a tippy-top professional wrestler, you gotta have 'it.' And you can't explain 'it.' You can't grab 'it.' You can't find 'it.' 'It' is 'it.' I have it in droves, and I'm telling you, that girl has it in droves. And it's only a matter of time."

If you use any quotes from this piece, please H/T The Takedown on SI. We will have more from our conversation with Friedman on Sunday.