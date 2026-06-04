AEW Dynamite Results (6/3/26): MJF Defends, Who is the Wild Card? & More

Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite took place at the Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia, and it was a very eventful show.

Some of tonight's highlights included MJF beginning his third title reign as AEW World Champion with a successful title defense over RUSH, a long-awaited return to the company as the Wild Card of this year's Women's Owen Hart Tournament, and Will Ospreay gaining a measure of revenge against Mark Davis as he advanced to the finals of the Men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament.

You can check out the quick match results for tonight's episode of Dynamite by scrolling to the bottom of the article.

TONIGHT!



Tell us what part of a jam-packed Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite you're looking forward to the most!



The action KICKS OFF at 8/7c LIVE on @TBSNetwork & @HBOMax, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/ys9Nz4KY9m — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 3, 2026

AEW Dynamite results:

Tonight's episode of Dynamite kicked off with Renee Paquette speaking with RUSH backstage earlier today about his AEW World Championship match with MJF. RUSH said he's been waiting three years for this opportunity, and he will die in the ring if that's what it takes. MJF interrupted and slapped him. RUSH tackled Friedman to the ground, and they had to be separated by security.

This match opened the show with a no-countout stipulation being added. Andrade El Idolo gave RUSH a pep talk backstage prior to the match. Despite RUSH's best efforts, MJF managed to retain the AEW World Championship to kick off the evening. The finish of the match saw Friedman lock RUSH in a submission hold, but the challenger passed out instead of tapping.

After the match, MJF looked to strike RUSH with the title, but was stopped by Mark Briscoe, who received a low blow for his troubles. Before MJF could do any further damage to Briscoe, the rest of The Conglomeration made the save.

Mark Briscoe remained in the ring for the next match as he went one-on-one with the Blackheart Lio Rush. Briscoe would go on to pick up the victory with the rarely used Cutthroat Driver. Following the match, Briscoe would get on the microphone and cut a passionate promo against MJF, once again challenging him for the AEW World Championship.

.@SussexCoChicken isn't just calling out AEW World Champion @The_MJF, he's calling out his manhood!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/J8bteA9Ffr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 4, 2026

Thekla has a message for all of STARDOM

The Triangle of Madness came out through the crowd as Thekla runs down the STARDOM roster ahead of Forbidden Door later this month. Thekla ends the promo by climbing a ladder and spitting on the STARDOM logo. It seems abundantly clear that Thekla will be facing a member of the STARDOM roster at the pay-per-view later this month.

Backstage, Will Ospreay is with the Death Riders. Daniel Garcia calls Ospreay a young boy, while trying to hype him up. Jon Moxley pulls Ospreay out of that and gives him a pep talk of his own.

Pre-match focus from @JonMoxley and the Death Riders!



All eyes are on @WillOspreay as he enters his showdown against #AEW National Champion Mark Davis in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS + HBO Max pic.twitter.com/e0GSrtqBmJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 4, 2026

Back in the ring, Andrade El Idolo picked up a decisive win over DK Vandu with The DM. Afterward, Andrade El Idolo also threw his name in the hat for a shot at MJF and the AEW World Championship. He's interrupted by Don Callis, who announces that Kevin Knight is the newest member of The Don Callis Family.

This led to the TNT Championship match between Kevin Knight and his former partner, Speedball Mike Bailey. An entertaining matchup was ruined by interference from Knight's new stable, leading to The Jet retaining his TNT Title.

Welcome to The Family. @Jet2Flyy is STILL the TNT Champion!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/wkolRhjzT7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 4, 2026

Everyone is coming after MJF

After the match, Kevin Knight made it clear he joined up with The Don Callis Family to become Jet Two Belts and he's coming after MJF and the AEW World Championship.

Backstage, Renee Paquette spoke with The Dogs about what they did to Adam Copeland and Christian Cage last week. The Young Bucks interrupt believing they are the true number one contenders for those Tag Titles and if they want to settle it they can fight tonight. The Dogs walk away instead.

The celebration continues for The Dogs (@ClarkConnors and @THEdavidfinlay), and yes, they brought their own kazoos!



But the @youngbucks are ready to weigh in on their #AEW World Tag Title ambitions!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS + HBO Max pic.twitter.com/1zfNp1b1Yw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 4, 2026

Renee Paquette speaks to MJF in the trainers room about Mark Briscoe once again challenging him for the AEW World Championship. Once again, Friedman declines and said the match isn't happening.

Mercedes Moné returns to AEW as the Wild Card against Alex Windsor in the Quarter-Final of the Women's Owen Hart Tournament. The finish of the match saw Moné hit Windsor with the Backstabber, then followed up with the Statement Maker to win via submission.

C-E-O! C-E-O! @MercedesVarnado is BACK as the Wild Card spot vs @HailWindsor in the #OwenCup!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/JYfeKCmrN2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 4, 2026

Will Ospreay gets his revenge on Mark Davis

Backstage, Renee Paquette speaks with Don Callis and Kuzuchika Okada. Callis said Kevin Knight will reach new heights with him and become the greatest TNT Champion of all time. Okada said Konosuke Takeshita is nothing without the Don Callis Family, that the International Championship doesn't belong in a backpack, and that it won't be there long.

Tommaso Ciampa cuts another promo on Chris Jericho, who isn't there tonight after being attacked by Ciampa last week.

After the brutal attack and nonstop taunts, @MrTommasoCiampa sends a direct message to @IAmJericho!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS + HBO Max pic.twitter.com/deZZwNaBEJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 4, 2026

In the main event of the evening, Will Ospreay defeated Mark Davis in an excellent match to advance to the semi-finals of the Men's Owen Hart Tournament. The finish saw a ref bump and plenty of interference from both The Don Callis Family, the Death Riders, and Konosuke Takeshita, allowing Ospreay to lock Davis in Death Ground to score the victory via submission.

Will Ospreay celebrated his victory as AEW Dynamite goes off the air.

AEW Dynamite quick results:

MJF defeated RUSH in a no-countout match to retain the AEW World Championship

Mark Briscoe defeated Lio Rush

Andrade El Idolo defeated DK Vandu

Kevin Knight defeated Speedball Mike Bailey to retain the AEW TNT Championship

Women's Owen Hart Cup Quarter-Final: Mercedes Moné defeated Alex Windsor

Men's Owen Hart Cup Semi-Final: Will Ospreay defeated Mark Davis