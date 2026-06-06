Update on MJF Following Injury on AEW Dynamite

We have an update on the injury that AEW World Champion MJF suffered earlier this week against RUSH on Dynamite.

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite kicked off with MJF defending the World Championship against RUSH. While Friedman managed to retain the title, he didn't escape the match unscathed, as it has been confirmed that MJF suffered a hyperextended knee injury in the matchup.

MJF was set to compete Friday night at Beyond Wrestling in what Friedman hyped as being his last United States independent date for quite some time against Bobby Orlando. Luckily for Beyond, AEW got the promotion a great replacement in the form of Andrade El Idolo. But how will MJF's injury affect upcoming AEW programming?

Unfortunately @The_MJF hyperextended his knee during his match last night & is not medically cleared to travel or compete. He will not be in Cranston tomorrow night but assured me he will wrestle for Beyond Wrestling as soon as his schedule allows. We wish him a speedy recovery. — Beyond Wrestling (@beyondwrestling) June 4, 2026

Details on how MJF's injury took place

According to Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful Select, MJF's hyperextended knee injury didn't take place during the Tombstone piledriver spot on the outside barricade, as many speculated it to be.

Surprisingly, the injury took place during the RUSH knee in the corner spot. This was considered a "freak accident," and there is no heat on RUSH from AEW management for how things went down.

As for MJF's AEW status going forward, Sapp states that Friedman is expected to continue appearing on programming while the company closely monitors his injury ahead of Forbidden Door later this month.

MJF | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Regardless of injury, MJF's third AEW World Title reign likely won't be long

After winning back the AEW World Championship for a third time last month at Double or Nothing, the list of challengers for MJF's Triple B has only grown throughout the year.

Former Ring of Honor World Champion Mark Briscoe is currently campaigning for another shot against MJF after defeating him in a tables n' tacks match last year at All Out. While Briscoe might eventually get that shot, he's certainly not going to be the one to end Friedman's third title reign.

The episodes of Dynamite following Dynasty and Double or Nothing has painted a picture of a potential third match between Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega at All In: London this year for the AEW World Championship.

I’m literally never gonna wrestle you again.



I’m the most powerful voice in AEW.



What I say goes.



Cute promo though. https://t.co/eBNuBgH4eD — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) June 4, 2026

Ospreay's path to London is an easy one; he just needs to win the Men's Owen Hart Tournament to punch his ticket for the AEW World Championship match at Wembley Stadium. On the other hand, Omega's path is only slightly more complicated.

Since losing his AEW World Championship match against MJF at Dynasty, Omega has only competed once, and that was in the Stadium Stampede match at Double or Nothing. With Omega looking for another shot at glory, and AEW returning to his home country of Canada in July for a new pay-per-view event appropriately titled, Redemption, it seems the stage is being set for an epic main event later this summer.