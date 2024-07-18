MJF Wins Gold on Dynamite
It took 59 minutes, but Maxwell J. Friedman is leaving Dynamite as the new International Champion.
MJF opened episode no. 250 of Dynamite by defeating Will Ospreay in a phenomenal bout. It clocked in just under the 60-minute mark, and it served multiple purposes: it puts a new piece of gold around MJF’s waist (following Jon Moxley, he becomes only the second former AEW world champion to win the International title), it shows Ospreay’s moral compass (he opted not to use the Tiger Driver despite the fact it would have won him the match), and it highlights MJF’s willingness to cheat, which he did by knocking out Ospreay with his ring.
MJF as International Champion opens up new storylines, especially as Daniel Garcia seeks revenge on him. And it allows Ospreay to focus on the world title.